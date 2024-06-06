Login
Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch

The Gurkha is currently offered in 3-Door and 5-door derivatives both featuring four-wheel drive as standard.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gurkha 4x2 to be offered in 3-Door bodystyle
  • Will use the same 2.6-litre diesel engine
  • Likely to only get minor cosmetic changes over the 4x4

Force Motors is set to launch a rear-wheel drive variant of the recently launched 2024 Gurkha lifestyle SUV. The Gurkha 4x2 will be offered solely in the 3-door body style for now, with the larger 5-door model set to carry on as a 4x4-only.

 

Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & 5-Door Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
 


Force Gurkha 1

 

Also read: Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?
 

As per a type approval document that has surfaced online, the Gurkha 4x2 will use the same engine as the 4x4 model – the 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel mill pushing out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Power will be sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.


 Gurkha type approval

 

Force Motors is unlikely to make styling changes, and the document mentions the 4x2 model will retain the 4-seat cabin layout of the current 4x4 model. It remains to be seen if Force Motors will make any changes to the equipment list for the 4x2 model aside from dropping the 4x4 hardware. In terms of design, don’t expect any notable changes to the exterior with Force Motors only likely to make some soft changes such as deleting the 4x4x4 badging and offering different wheels.
 

Also read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
 

With the deletion of the 4x4 hardware, expect the Gurkha 4x2 to be notably more affordable than the Gurkha 3-door 4x4. The Gurkha 3-door 4x4 is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Force Gurkha 23

Styling changes are likely to be minor with one being the deletion of the 4x4x4 badge.

 

In terms of competition, the Gurkha 4x2 will go up against the Mahindra Thar RWD, though it will be significantly pricier as it is not likely to receive any excise benefits despite sitting under the 4-metre mark. The Thar qualifies for the benefits as its 1.5 diesel engine meets the displacement criteria (1.5 litres for diesel engines) for a vehicle in the sub-4 metre space – a requirement the Gurkha cannot meet.

