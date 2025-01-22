Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RNorton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Reddy Customs Unveils Custom Interiors For Mercedes V-Class, Force Urbania And Customised G-Class

The customisation firm showcased four products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo including a camper.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Reddy Customs unveils custom interiors for Merc V-class and Force Urbania
  • Showcased custom body kit for the Mercedes G-class
  • Also launches new towed camper

Vehicle customisation firm Reddy Customs unveiled new upmarket interior conversions for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Force Urbania along with a custom exterior and interior kit for the Mercedes G-class and a bespoke camper trailer.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Flex-Fuel Prototype Unveiled
 

 

Reddy Customs Mercedes G-Class


Reddy Customs G Class

Starting with the G-Class, Reddy Customs is offering a custom bolt-on widebody kit for the iconic Mercedes SUV, as well as a custom exhaust and new brakes. The kit comprises fender extensions, new bumpers, and a redesigned grille. The cabin, too, has been overhauled, as have the wheels and tyres. However, Reddy Customs has not revealed the price; the final price is only shared with clients on request.

 

Reddy Customers Force Urbania

 

Reddy Customs Urbania Interior

Moving to the Force Urbania, the rear cabin of the people mover has been turned into a mobile lounge replete with a coffee machine, television, wood flooring, four powered reclining seats, a fully equipped washroom, a pantry, a minibar, and a gaming console. The Urbania also gets a solar power system and a partitioned driver cabin for greater privacy. The people mover can also be fitted with motorised awnings and extendable tents. Prices for the conversion start at Rs 15.99 lakh.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debut At Auto Expo 2025

 

Reddy Customs Mercedes V-class


Reddy Customs V Class Interior

The V-class cabin conversation aims to create a business lounge on wheels with powered second-row seats with ventilation, memory and massage functions. The seats can also be rotated by up to 180 degrees with the third-row sofa seat able to recline by up to 160 degrees. Other custom touches include carbon fibre flooring and RGB lighting (both direct and indirect) that can be customised and dimmed to set the ambience. Reddy customs however have not revealed a price for the customisation.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh

 

Reddy Customs Camper


Reddy Customs Camper

Rounding out the custom offerings are a towed camper which is essentially a fully furnished mobile home. The camper includes a fully equipped kitchenette, foldable tables, an outdoor balcony and a roof-top deck - the latter accessed by a ladder on the camper’s side. Prices for the camper start at Rs 30 lakh.

# Mercedes-Benz# Force Motors# Force Urbania# Reddy Customs# Auto Expo# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a few nips and tucks to remain relevant in India. But is it enough to keep it relevant?
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 5 Things To Know About It
  • The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
  • It might be a model year update for the seven-gen C-Class, but out goes the C300d and in comes the C300 with its 200bhp petrol engine. What fun!
    2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review: C300 Is Fast And Curious

Latest News

  • The updated RS Q8 was globally unveiled in June 2024 and receives a range of subtle cosmetic tweaks
    Updated Audi RS Q8 To Be Launched In India On February 17
  • Tata Motors has rolled out 5 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • The customisation firm showcased four products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo including a camper.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Reddy Customs Unveils Custom Interiors For Mercedes V-Class, Force Urbania And Customised G-Class
  • JSW will invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Maharashtra as part of an MoU, which will also see the company set up manufacturing units for EVs and lithium-ion batteries
    JSW To Set Up EV And Battery Manufacturing Plants In Maharashtra; Signs MoU With State Government
  • The XEV 9e is the highest-scoring vehicle at BNCAP, followed closely by its sibling, the BE 6 electric SUV.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • The RE Scram 440 is offered in two variants, with the base Trail variant priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh, while the Force variant is priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh
  • The Superb will be Skoda Volkswagen India’s first new diesel offering in the market since the company pulled the plug on diesel engines in 2019.
    New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025
  • The carmaker had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the Classic variant after it was sold out just a few days after Skoda opened bookings for the Kylaq.
    Entry-Level Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings To Reopen On January 27
  • The Night Series primarily gives both luxury SUVs a darkened theme while sporting the typical Maybach dual-tone paint scheme.
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, EQS 680 Night Series Launched In India
  • The variants of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been rejigged, with the diesel-iMT option discontinued for all models
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Reddy Customs Unveils Custom Interiors For Mercedes V-Class, Force Urbania And Customised G-Class
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved