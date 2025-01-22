Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Reddy Customs Unveils Custom Interiors For Mercedes V-Class, Force Urbania And Customised G-Class

Vehicle customisation firm Reddy Customs unveiled new upmarket interior conversions for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Force Urbania along with a custom exterior and interior kit for the Mercedes G-class and a bespoke camper trailer.

Reddy Customs Mercedes G-Class





Starting with the G-Class, Reddy Customs is offering a custom bolt-on widebody kit for the iconic Mercedes SUV, as well as a custom exhaust and new brakes. The kit comprises fender extensions, new bumpers, and a redesigned grille. The cabin, too, has been overhauled, as have the wheels and tyres. However, Reddy Customs has not revealed the price; the final price is only shared with clients on request.

Reddy Customers Force Urbania

Moving to the Force Urbania, the rear cabin of the people mover has been turned into a mobile lounge replete with a coffee machine, television, wood flooring, four powered reclining seats, a fully equipped washroom, a pantry, a minibar, and a gaming console. The Urbania also gets a solar power system and a partitioned driver cabin for greater privacy. The people mover can also be fitted with motorised awnings and extendable tents. Prices for the conversion start at Rs 15.99 lakh.

Reddy Customs Mercedes V-class





The V-class cabin conversation aims to create a business lounge on wheels with powered second-row seats with ventilation, memory and massage functions. The seats can also be rotated by up to 180 degrees with the third-row sofa seat able to recline by up to 160 degrees. Other custom touches include carbon fibre flooring and RGB lighting (both direct and indirect) that can be customised and dimmed to set the ambience. Reddy customs however have not revealed a price for the customisation.

Reddy Customs Camper





Rounding out the custom offerings are a towed camper which is essentially a fully furnished mobile home. The camper includes a fully equipped kitchenette, foldable tables, an outdoor balcony and a roof-top deck - the latter accessed by a ladder on the camper’s side. Prices for the camper start at Rs 30 lakh.