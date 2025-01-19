Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh

Pune-based Vayve Mobility launched the Eva all-electric urban car at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo with prices starting at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) under the battery subscription model. The Eva is being offered in a choice of three variants each with a different size battery pack and the option of a solar roof. For those looking to outright purchase the city runabout prices start at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are applicable for the first 25,000 buyers who also get additional benefits in the form of unlimited over-the-air updates and three years of connectivity services.

The full prices are as follows:



Price with battery subscription (ex-showroom) Price w/o battery subscription (ex-showroom) Nova Rs 3.25 lakh Rs 3.99 lakh Stella Rs 3.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Vega Rs 4.49 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh





Focusing on the variants, the Nova trim comes equipped with a 9 kWh battery with Eva claiming a real-world range of up to 125 km. Features on offer include air conditioning, power windows and parking sensors among others. The mid-spec Stella gets a larger 12.6 kWh battery, a longer 150 km of real-world range and adds in features such as a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, reverse camera and a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

Meanwhile, the top-spec Vega trim gets an 18 kWh battery, boosting the real-world range to 250 km. The top variant supports CCS2 fast-charging and gets a driver airbag and a tyre pressure monitoring system. All three variants can be optioned with a solar roof as an option. The company claims that the solar roof adds up to 3000 km to the car’s range in one year.

In terms of size, the Eva measures just 2950 mm long, 1200 mm wide and 1590 mm tall. It sits on a wheelbase of 2100 mm.

Full powertrain specifications are not yet revealed though Vayve says that the Eva will hit 40 kmph in 5 seconds and has a top speed of up to 70 kmph. All variants also get regenerative braking - configurable on higher variants.

Pre-bookings for the Eva are now open with deliveries promised in 2026.