Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh

The Veyve Eva is offered in three variants and with three battery pack options. Buyers can also buy the vehicle outright or opt for a battery subscription model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Vayve Eva offered in three variants
  • Gets three battery pack options
  • Solar roof option across all variants

Pune-based Vayve Mobility launched the Eva all-electric urban car at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo with prices starting at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) under the battery subscription model. The Eva is being offered in a choice of three variants each with a different size battery pack and the option of a solar roof. For those looking to outright purchase the city runabout prices start at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are applicable for the first 25,000 buyers who also get additional benefits in the form of unlimited over-the-air updates and three years of connectivity services.

The full prices are as follows:
 

 Price with battery subscription (ex-showroom)Price w/o battery subscription (ex-showroom)
NovaRs 3.25 lakhRs 3.99 lakh
StellaRs 3.99 lakhRs 4.99 lakh
VegaRs 4.49 lakhRs 5.99 lakh

Vayve Eva 2
 

Focusing on the variants, the Nova trim comes equipped with a 9 kWh battery with Eva claiming a real-world range of up to 125 km. Features on offer include air conditioning, power windows and parking sensors among others. The mid-spec Stella gets a larger 12.6 kWh battery, a longer 150 km of real-world range and adds in features such as a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, reverse camera and a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

 

Meanwhile, the top-spec Vega trim gets an 18 kWh battery, boosting the real-world range to 250 km. The top variant supports CCS2 fast-charging and gets a driver airbag and a tyre pressure monitoring system. All three variants can be optioned with a solar roof as an option. The company claims that the solar roof adds up to 3000 km to the car’s range in one year.

Vayve Eva 1

In terms of size, the Eva measures just 2950 mm long, 1200 mm wide and 1590 mm tall. It sits on a wheelbase of 2100 mm.

 

Full powertrain specifications are not yet revealed though Vayve says that the Eva will hit 40 kmph in 5 seconds and has a top speed of up to 70 kmph. All variants also get regenerative braking - configurable on higher variants.

 

Pre-bookings for the Eva are now open with deliveries promised in 2026.

# Vayve Mobility# Vayve Eva# Vayve Mobility solar car# Vayve Eva EV# Eva city car# Auto Expo# car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The solar-powered electric car was unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.
    Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • The Vayve Eva gets a 14 kWh battery pack which can be charged using a charging socket, or the solar panels on its roof.
    Auto Expo 2023: Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered Electric Car Eva

Latest News

  • Spearheading the new age Mahindra EVs are BE 6 and XEV 9E and both are out in the masses for the first time
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debuts
  • The new models benefit from an array of new features and updates to bring it up to date with its rivals
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Tata Tiago Showcased
  • The Veyve Eva is offered in three variants and with three battery pack options. Buyers can also buy the vehicle outright or opt for a battery subscription model.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh
  • The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India
  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
  • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • While essentially a facelift of the Gloster, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster upon its launch
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved