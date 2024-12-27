Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Pune based EV start-up Vayve Mobility is set to unveil a production ready variant of the Eva solar-powered EV at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. The EV was originally unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Eva concept was a diminutive tandem seater similar in length to the MG Comet though notably narrower giving it some quirky proportions. The front is also notably wider than the rear to lend it a more aerodynamic look. Inside, the Eva gets tandem seating with a driver up front and space for a second adult plus a small child at the rear.

The concept also featured a touchscreen with smartphone integration, connected features, a six way adjustable driver seat, air conditioning and a panoramic sunroof.

The Vayve Eva’s standout feature however is its powertrain. It features a modular 14 kWh battery offering up to 250 km of range on a full charge. Vayve says that the Eva will have a top speed of 70 kmph.

The battery pack can be charged via two means – plugging in or solar-powered power via solar panels integrated into the Eva’s roof. The company claims that annually owners of the Eva will be able to commute up to 5,000 km on solar power alone. As for plugging in, it will support CCS fast charging with 80 percent charge achieved in 45 mins. Standard charging full charges the battery in 4 hours.