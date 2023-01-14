Auto Expo 2023: Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered Electric Car Eva

Vayve Mobility, a Pune-based startup, unveiled 'Eva,' India's first solar-powered electric car, at Auto Expo 2023. The car can be entirely powered by solar energy, and is capable of running for up to 250 km on a single charge. The vehicle is outfitted with a 14 kWh battery that can be charged via solar panels, or a standard electrical outlet. The body of the car is made of lightweight materials with flexibility and a futuristic concept in mind. This design will assist in reducing overall weight and increasing efficiency.

The solar panels on the car are integrated into the roof, making them nearly invisible and giving the vehicle a sleek and streamlined appearance. Aside from solar charging, the car can be run on its own battery. The compact size and efficient design of the car make it ideal for city driving, and its solar power source eliminates the need for fuel, making it an environmentally friendly option. The Eva has a reversing camera, a touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic emergency braking.

The solar car is powered by a liquid-cooled PMSM motor and generates 6 kW of power. It can be fully charged in 45 minutes thanks to its small 14 kWh battery pack, and fast charging. It also gets active liquid cooling, and can be charged in four hours on a standard socket. It gets safety features like a monocoque chassis, a driver's airbag and an IP-68-certified powertrain.