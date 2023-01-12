Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike

Ultraviolette showcased a new concept electric motorcycle platform at the 2023 Auto Expo. Named the F99 Factory Racing Platform, the concept is a highly customisable one, and is intended for the sole purpose of track racing. The F99 is India's first all-electric motorsport oriented machine, and mates the philosophies of aviation design & racing.

Talking about the F99 at the launch event at the 2023 Auto Expo, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The world of racing is extremely challenging as it forces the vehicle to be pushed beyond its limit, and this is what leads to innovation. The F99 Factory Racing Platform led us to think beyond conventional technologies in the EV space today.” “By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world”, he added. “The tremendous response for the F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s cutting-edge technology and industry-first features. We will continue to be the leaders in technology innovation in the EV space, and the F99 Factory Racing Platform will pursue this mission. With the most advanced powertrain architecture and battery tech coming out of India, we want to be at the forefront of innovation globally”, Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added.

The Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform features a much faster drivetrain than that of the F77, resulting in a peak power of 50 kW, or about 65 bhp. This electric motor can propel the bike up to a top speed of up to 200 kmph. To make it track ready, Ultraviolette has also added multiple aerodynamic elements to it, like a faceplate, winglets, and an aerodisc at the rear wheel to minimise drag.

The motorcycle also gets multiple other upgrades over the F77. For starters, it gets plenty of carbon composites all over the motorcycle. The motorcycle also features advanced battery technology. It gets hydraulic disc brakes with dual-channel Bosch ABS. The front brake gets 4 radial pistons, while the rear gets a single piston floating caliper. It also gets a stiffer and slimmer rider's seat, and unsurprisingly doesn't get a pillion seat. The motorcycle also gets customisable ergonomics for an adaptable rider's triangle, to suit riders of various heights.