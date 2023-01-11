  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Ampere Primus Electric Scooter Unveiled; Bookings Open For Rs. 999

Auto Expo 2023: Ampere Primus Electric Scooter Unveiled; Bookings Open For Rs. 999

The Primus will be Ampere's flagship electric scooter, and it will be launched later in this quarter.
authorBy car&bike Team
1 mins read
11-Jan-23 12:39 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Ampere Primus Electric Scooter Unveiled; Bookings Open For Rs. 999 banner
Highlights
  • Ampere Primus bookings are open for Rs. 999; launch later this quarter.
  • It gets a 3 kWh LFP battery with 107 km claimed range.
  • It is powered by a 3.8 kW motor, and gets a 77 kmph top speed.

Ampere has unveiled the Primus electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. The Primus will be Ampere's flagship electric scooter, and the brand has opened the bookings for the electric scooter for Rs. 999. Ampere will unveil the prices of the electric scooter within the first quarter of CY2023.

The Ampere Primus gets a 3 kWh LFP battery pack, which can deliver a range of upto 107 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from flat to full in about 4 to 5 hours, and drives a 3.8 kW motor. The e-scooter has a top speed of 77 kmph. It also gets 4 ride modes, which include 3 forward riding modes, and one reverse mode.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India- Auto Expo 2023

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
33 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
1 hour ago
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
1 hour ago
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
38 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Question Of The Day

The one feature that you think will change the way you drive

Ampere Bikes

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
Used Cars by lifestyle
line