Auto Expo 2023: Ampere Primus Electric Scooter Unveiled; Bookings Open For Rs. 999

Ampere has unveiled the Primus electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. The Primus will be Ampere's flagship electric scooter, and the brand has opened the bookings for the electric scooter for Rs. 999. Ampere will unveil the prices of the electric scooter within the first quarter of CY2023.

The Ampere Primus gets a 3 kWh LFP battery pack, which can deliver a range of upto 107 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from flat to full in about 4 to 5 hours, and drives a 3.8 kW motor. The e-scooter has a top speed of 77 kmph. It also gets 4 ride modes, which include 3 forward riding modes, and one reverse mode.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India- Auto Expo 2023