Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 had plenty in store for us with big-ticket reveals, launches and more. Now we turn our focus to the second day of the Auto Expo where there is even more in store for us.

While Day 1 saw major launches and debuts such as the new MG Hector and Hyundai Ioniq 5 launches and major debuts such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX EV SUV concept and the internal combustion engine Tata Curvv concept along with new motorcycles and scooters both production and concept there’s still plenty in store for today.

Day 2 while not as extensive as Day 1 still has some big-ticket reveals in store. Maruti Suzuki is set to debut two new SUVs for India including the much anticipated 5-Door Jimny. MG has some new model reveals planned as well and there is more expected in the two-wheeler and alternative mobility segments too.

Watch this space below for the latest updates.