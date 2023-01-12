  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

Follow this space for all the latest updates from the second day of the Auto Expo 2023
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
12-Jan-23 02:41 PM IST
LIVE
Auto Expo 2023 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More banner

Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 had plenty in store for us with big-ticket reveals, launches and more. Now we turn our focus to the second day of the Auto Expo where there is even more in store for us.

While Day 1 saw major launches and debuts such as the new MG Hector and Hyundai Ioniq 5 launches and major debuts such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX EV SUV concept and the internal combustion engine Tata Curvv concept along with new motorcycles and scooters both production and concept there’s still plenty in store for today.

Day 2 while not as extensive as Day 1 still has some big-ticket reveals in store. Maruti Suzuki is set to debut two new SUVs for India including the much anticipated 5-Door Jimny. MG has some new model reveals planned as well and there is more expected in the two-wheeler and alternative mobility segments too.

Watch this space below for the latest updates.

05:34 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Ultraviolette has revealed a new F99 motorcycle aimed squarely at bike racing. It develops 67 bhp and will hit a top speed of 200 kmph.

05:20 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Ultraviolette has got an interesting announcement in store for us at the Auto Expo 2023.

05:13 PM
Jan 12, 2023

The Italian brand has revealed two motorcycles - the litre-class C 1002V (left) and the M 502N streetfighter.

 

05:11 PM
Jan 12, 2023

While the events from Day 2 may be winding down, there are still more new products to come. Moto Bologna Passione - new to India - is set to reveal its first models for the Indian market.

 

05:07 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Wardwizard revealed two new two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand at the Auto Expo 2023. The first is the Mihos e-scooter with the second being the Rockefeller e-bike.

03:40 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Omega Seiki announced prices for three new electric commercial vehicles - two three-wheelers and a one-tonne truck - at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The three-wheelers are the first in India to feature air-conditioning.

02:43 PM
Jan 12, 2023

While the eVX cocnept, new Fronx and 5-Door Jimny were the highlights of Maruti's Auto Expo outing. The car maker also showcased the recently unveiled Wagon R Flex Fuel at its stand along with the upcoming Brezza CNG.

02:35 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Switch Mobility revealed the all-electirc double decker bus for India last now. The company is now showcasing an open top derivative of the same an the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

02:10 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Lexus and Toyota are both looking to add EVs to thier global line-ups in the coming years. At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus showcased the sleek and futuristic LF-Z concept.

01:47 PM
Jan 12, 2023

Aside from showcasing its new hydrogen fuel cell technology MG also has a number of EVs on displays at its stall including this, the MG 5 Electric Estate.

10:15 AM
Jan 12, 2023

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is arriving to India in its 5-door guise.

10:10 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Shashank Shrivastava, Senior executive Officer, Sales & Marketing, brings us a first glimpse of the Fronx subcompact SUV.

10:09 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, Maruti Suzuki India has taken stage to unveil the two SUVs, which are the Jimny, and an all new model called ‘Fronx’.

10:02 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Maruti Suzuki isn't yet finished with its new model reveals. There are two new production models lined up to be revealed today one of which will be the India-spec Jimny and the other a new SUV.

09:37 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Here is the new MG Euniq 7 fuel cell MPV.

09:36 AM
Jan 12, 2023

MG is showcasing its new Euniq 7 FCEV. The MPV is sold in some global markets under MG's sister brand Maxis.

09:30 AM
Jan 12, 2023

MG says it is now into its third generation of hydrogen fuel cell technology and the system has gone into production in some models on slae in global markets.

09:15 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Day 2 of the Auto Expo starts off with MG set to showcase some of its advances in technologies for green mobility.

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
36 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z Concept Unveiled
Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z Concept Unveiled
3 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased
3 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
4 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by Lifestyle
line