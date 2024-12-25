Login
Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen

Mercedes-Benz will also showcase G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV 680 Night Series, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Concept CLA Class will make its India debut at the Expo
  • Mercedes will also showcase the electric G-Wagen and EQS Night Series
  • The Mercedes pavilion will be in Hall 4, Bharat Mandapam

Mercedes-Benz India will showcase the Concept CLA Class at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The concept car was first showcased back in September 2023, and it will make its India debut at Auto Expo 2025, which is one of the main events of the Bharat Mobility Show. The car will serve basis for the next-gen CLA Class which is going to be offered both as a combustion vehicle and an electric vehicle. 

 

Concept CLA 1

 

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The Bharat Mobility showcase will reflect Mercedes-Benz’s iconic luxury status, having emotive and highly desirable products underpinning Mercedes-Benz’s aggressive BEV ambition and technology leadership.” He further added, “Bharat Mobility 2025 will be the right platform to demonstrate Mercedes-Benz’s desirability and technology leadership, setting new standards in design, innovation, and sustainability.”

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed

 

Concept CLA Class

 

The Concept CLA Class is built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. While the exterior is futuristic, the cabin focuses on using sustainable materials throughout its structure and interior. The EV version is expected to be offered with battery packs of up to 85 kWh with the rear axle featuring the primary drive motor with up to 268 bhp on tap. The carmaker promises a range of over 750 km. The combustion engine CLA will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three output levels - 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp.

 

G 580 with EQ Tech

 

As for the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, simply put the electric G-Wagen, we have already seen in India earlier this year, and yes, it is expected to be launched in our market in 2025. While the design cues are in line with the G-Class, underneath the muscle of the G has been replaced by Mercedes’ EQ tech. Now, a 116 kWh battery pack provides power, with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. 

 

EQS Maybach SUV Night Series

 

The event will also see the launch of the first Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series. As the name suggests expect an all-black treatment, in addition to a new rear roof spoiler, black running board, and Maybach emblem in dark chrome. 

 

SL 55

 

Other cars that will be on display at the Mercedes-Benz India pavilion will include - the LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. The cars will be on showcase between January 17-22, 2025 in Hall 4, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

