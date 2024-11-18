Login
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed

The CLA will sit on Mercedes’ new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drivetrains.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New CLA to be offered with all-electric and internal combustion powertrains
  • Will feature a new generation of four-cylinder petrol engines
  • EV to be offered with rear-wheel drive as standard, internal combustion cars to be front-wheel drive

Mercedes-Benz has revealed additional details about the next-gen CLA sedan. The new CLA will replace the current A-class as Mercedes’ entry sedan and sit on Mercedes’ new MMA platform that will support both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains. The MMA platform will underpin multiple upcoming models including two new SUVs.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1
 New Mercedes Benz CLA 1

New CLA to be offered with all-electric and 48V mild-hybrid petrol powertrains.

 

Starting with the electric drivetrain, Mercedes says that the CLA will be its first production model to feature an 800 V architecture derived from the Mercedes EQXX concept. This means that the sedan will be able to support up to 320 kW DC fast charging speeds. Mercedes says that the MMA platform will be offered with battery packs of up to 85 kWh with the rear axle featuring the primary drive motor with up to 268 bhp on tap. Also present on the rear axle is a two-speed transmission that is aimed at improving efficiency.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore
 

New Mercedes Benz CLA EV drivetrain

CLA EV to get rear-wheel drive as standard; front axle motor to only kick in when required on 4Matic models.

 

4Matic all-wheel drive variants will feature an additional 107 bhp motor on the front axle. Mercedes says that the front motor will only kick in when additional traction or power is required with the motor remaining decoupled in other scenarios. The carmaker claims that this helps boost efficiency and in the case of the CLA concept - allows for a range of over 750 km.
 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
 

As for the battery pack, Mercedes-Benz has said that the CLA will be offered with two different cell chemistries. Lower variants will feature a 58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery while higher variants will get a 85 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery.
 New Mercedes Benz CLA battery

CLA EV to be offered with two battery chemistries.

 

Moving to internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains, the CLA will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three output levels - 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp. Unlike the EVs, the ICE models will feature front-wheel drive as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive offered as an option.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore

 New Mercedes Benz CLA ICE powertrain

Petrol cars to get front-wheel drive as standard; electric motor for mild-hybrid system to be integrated into the gearbox.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!
 

The CLA will also get a new electrified 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with an electric motor and inverter integrated into the unit. The motor will draw power from a 48V, 1.3 kWh battery and offer up to 27 bhp of additional power. Mercedes says that the layout will also support limited electric-only driving with the motor also acting as the engine's starter motor for the stop-start system.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz CLA# New Mercedes CLA# Next-gen Mercedes CLA# Third-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA# New Mercedes-Benz CLA# Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

