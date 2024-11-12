Login
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore

The latest version of the AMG C63 ditches the V8 for a downsized four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid setup
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-AMG has launched the C63 S E Performance in India.
  • Priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor.

Mercedes-AMG has launched the C63 S E Performance at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The performance-oriented version of the C-class sedan, the India launch of the C63 AMG takes place over two years since its global debut in September 2022. With the latest version, Mercedes opted to ditch the twin-turbocharged V8 for a downsized four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid setup. Bookings for the new C63 AMG S E Performance are open as of today, with deliveries slated to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

 

 Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance

The C63 S E Performance gets a range of AMG-specific styling cues 

 

Visually, the C63 AMG retains most of the styling cues of the standard C-Class but gets a few AMG-specific design elements that render it more sporty. These include the AMG Panamericana grille, more aggressive bumpers, wider side skirts, 20-inch forged alloys, a prominent rear diffuser and quad exhaust. 

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance 3

The C63 shares its interior layout with the C-Class

 

On the inside, the C63 has the same interior layout as the C-Class, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and head-up display. The C63 also features the Burmester 3D sound system with 15 speakers. In line with other offerings from AMG, the car gets sports seats up front, an AMG steering wheel, and a choice of sportier interior trims and fabrics.

 

On the powertrain front, the AMG C 63 S E Performance is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. By itself, the engine develops 469 bhp and 545 Nm making it the most powerful production four-cylinder engine in the world. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and is paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce up to 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque. The PHEV system uses a 6.1 kWh battery providing 13 km of pure electric range. 

 

 Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance 2

The sports sedan can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds

 

Mercedes says that the 0-100 kmph sprint is dealt with in just 3.4 seconds, while it can achieve top speeds of up to 250 kmph. Customers can, however, opt to increase the top speed to 280 kmph by paying extra for the AMG Driver’s Package. The vehicle has eight drive modes that adjust the powertrain responsiveness, steering and suspension damping.  The C 63 also gets rear-wheel steering as standard, with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees.

