2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes says that the first batch of over 120 units is sold out with bookings now open for the second batch due to arrive in Q3 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 now features 48V mild-hybrid tech
  • Gets updated suspension with hydraulics-based roll stabilisation tech
  • First batch sold out; bookings open for second batch

Having debuted the updated G-class in global markets in March 2024, Mercedes-Benz has now expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the facelifted AMG G 63 SUV priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom) before options. The updated G 63 gets some minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model along with packing in some new features. Interestingly, the new G 63 is priced lower than the final edition of the outgoing G 63 to make it to India - the G 63 Grand Edition which was priced at Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech

 2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 2

The 2025 G 63 gets minor cosmetic updates to the exterior such as tweaks tot he grille, revised bumpers and new wheel designs.

 

The big changes to the 2025 G 63 come under the skin with the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine now paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Power output is unchanged at 577 bhp and 850 Nm with the mild hybrid system offering an additional 20 bhp of power under hard acceleration. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds while top speed is still electronically limited to 240 kmph.
 

Also read: All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh
 

The suspension too has been revised with new adaptive dampers and hydraulics-based roll stabilisation system to help flatten the ride.
 2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 1

There are notable changes under the skin such as a new 48V mild-hybrid system and a revised suspension set-up.

 

On the feature front, the G 63 for the first time is available with a ‘Race Start’ function - or in simpler words, the SUV now gets launch control. The G 63 also packs in the latest MBUX infotainment system with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen - a first for the G 63 - with the latest MBUX graphics replete with a redesigned off-road control unit providing drivers with all relevant information when going off-road. The off-road control unit also brings with it a transparent hood function with the SUV featuring an underbody camera to let drivers see the terrain and any hazards hidden by the SUV’s bonnet. Other features on offer include Mercedes’ new  Augmented Reality Navigation system, a 760 W Burmester 3D sound system, customizable ambient lighting and 360-degree cameras.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024
 

On the safety front, Mercedes says that the new G 63 packs in a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance systems along with a host of passive safety tech.
 2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 3

Updates to the cabin include a new design steering, latest MBUX system and revised switch gear.

 

On the cosmetic side, the G 63 gets minor updates over the outgoing model including tweaks to the grille, revised bumpers and wheel designs. Meanwhile, the cabin gets updates such as a new steering wheel design and revised switchgear on the centre console. Buyers are also offered a range of exterior colours, upholstery options, wheel designs and more to spec the car to their tastes via Mercedes’ Manufaktur customisation program.
 

Also read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB Review: S-Class At A Bargain
 

Mercedes says that the first batch of over 120 units of the 2025 AMG G 63 to arrive in India are already sold out. Bookings are now underway for the second allotment of the performance SUV which are due to arrive in India in Q3 2025. The G 63 marks Mercedes’ thirteenth launch for the Indian market in 2024 with one more car from its Top-End Vehicle or TEV range comprising models such as the G-class, S-class and Maybach models due to arrive before the end of the year.

