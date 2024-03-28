Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech

The updated G-class gets mild-hybrid tech as standard while the G 550, sold in select markets, drops the V8 engine.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets new mild-hybrid engines
  • AMG G63 gets new Active Ride Control suspension with hydraulic-based active roll control
  • G 550 drops the V8 in favour of an in-line six-cylinder petrol mill

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the 2025 G-Class facelift bringing notable updates to the iconic SUV ahead of the planned all-electric version EQG joining the lineup. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes with key upgrades including the addition of new mild-hybrid powertrains, new features and driver assistance systems. 
 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
 

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be available in three specifications - a new G 500 or G 550 depending on the market, a new G 450d, and the performance-focused AMG G63 spec.


 

The G500 and G 550 both now make use of the same mild-hybrid in-line six turbo-petrol engine with the latter dropping the V8 motor. The 3.0-litre inline turbocharged straight-six engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG) develops 443 bhp and 560 Nm. The 48 V mild-hybrid system provides an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque under hard acceleration. Compared to the outgoing G 550, the new G550 now makes marginally more than the V8’s 416 bhp though torque is down from the 610 Nm. Both variants come with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard and continue to offer three differential locks and a low-range function. 


 Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030

 

There's also the new G 450d replacing the G 400d. The diesel continues to be offered with a  3.0-litre, inline-six turbo diesel engine though it's now tuned to develop 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. It also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that pushes another 20 bhp and 200 Nm.


 

The Mercedes-AMG G63 now also packs in the 48V mild hybrid system paired with its twin-turbo AMG V8. Power figures remain the same at 585 bhp and 850 Nm on the 2025 AMG G63 with the performance-focused SUV able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. 


 Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
 

 

The G63 also benefits from the new Active Ride Control suspension that uses hydraulic roll control hardware negating the need for traditional anti-roll bars. The G550 also comes with a new Transparent Hood feature that has been borrowed from the new Mercedes EQE electric SUV and uses cameras to help the driver see what’s directly beneath the vehicle in what appears to be a transparent bonnet.


 

There are other tech improvements to the cabin as well. The SUV gets Mercedes' latest MBUX infotainment system along with a wireless phone charger, climate control cupholders and two new 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the rear-seat passengers. Mercedes says it will also offer more personalisation options with the 2025 G-Class under the Manufaktur personalization program.

 

On the design front, the 2025 G-class receives minor cosmetic updates including tweaks to the bumpers and grille and new alloy wheels.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz G Wagon# Mercedes-Benz G-Class# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 40,258 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.2
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 47,231 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.9 Lakh
₹ 22,173/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
8.2

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Starts at ₹ 2.55 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View G-Class Specifications
View G-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards
Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved