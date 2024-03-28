2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the 2025 G-Class facelift bringing notable updates to the iconic SUV ahead of the planned all-electric version EQG joining the lineup. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes with key upgrades including the addition of new mild-hybrid powertrains, new features and driver assistance systems.



The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be available in three specifications - a new G 500 or G 550 depending on the market, a new G 450d, and the performance-focused AMG G63 spec.





The G500 and G 550 both now make use of the same mild-hybrid in-line six turbo-petrol engine with the latter dropping the V8 motor. The 3.0-litre inline turbocharged straight-six engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG) develops 443 bhp and 560 Nm. The 48 V mild-hybrid system provides an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque under hard acceleration. Compared to the outgoing G 550, the new G550 now makes marginally more than the V8’s 416 bhp though torque is down from the 610 Nm. Both variants come with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard and continue to offer three differential locks and a low-range function.



There's also the new G 450d replacing the G 400d. The diesel continues to be offered with a 3.0-litre, inline-six turbo diesel engine though it's now tuned to develop 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. It also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that pushes another 20 bhp and 200 Nm.





The Mercedes-AMG G63 now also packs in the 48V mild hybrid system paired with its twin-turbo AMG V8. Power figures remain the same at 585 bhp and 850 Nm on the 2025 AMG G63 with the performance-focused SUV able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds.



The G63 also benefits from the new Active Ride Control suspension that uses hydraulic roll control hardware negating the need for traditional anti-roll bars. The G550 also comes with a new Transparent Hood feature that has been borrowed from the new Mercedes EQE electric SUV and uses cameras to help the driver see what’s directly beneath the vehicle in what appears to be a transparent bonnet.





There are other tech improvements to the cabin as well. The SUV gets Mercedes' latest MBUX infotainment system along with a wireless phone charger, climate control cupholders and two new 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the rear-seat passengers. Mercedes says it will also offer more personalisation options with the 2025 G-Class under the Manufaktur personalization program.

On the design front, the 2025 G-class receives minor cosmetic updates including tweaks to the bumpers and grille and new alloy wheels.