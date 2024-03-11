Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp

Mercedes-AMG has globally unveiled the all-new E53. Based on the sixth-generation E-class, the E53 AMG will now solely be offered as a Plug-In-Hybrid (PHEV), retaining the inline-six motor from its predecessor. The E53 AMG will be offered in both, sedan and estate body styles globally.

The E53 gets many sporty-looking AMG-specific design elements on the outside

On the cosmetic front, the E53 AMG has a sportier design over the standard E-class with many new AMG-specific design elements such as wider front fenders, black front grille with AMG badging, side skirt panels, larger front air intakes, lip spoiler, black rear diffuser, and two round double tailpipe trims. The E 53 AMG comes with 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, while 20-inch and 21-inch alloys can be had as an option. The car’s interior maintains the same layout and is finished in a model-specific grey open-pore ash wood trim. It also gets AMG sports seats and a leather steering wheel. Buyers can also opt for the MBUX Superscreen with a passenger monitor as an added feature.

The car’s interior is finished in a model-specific grey open-pore ash wood trim

Mechanically, the E53 AMG features AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) as standard and is equipped with adaptive suspension with three adjustable modes- Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The braking setup consists of disc brakes with four-piston fixed calipers up front and rear disc brakes with single-piston floating calipers. The car also gets rear-wheel steering, wherein the rear wheels can be turned by 2.5 degrees for better manoeuvrability.

The car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds

In terms of powertrain, the E53 is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six engine, with a new turbocharger setup, mated to an electric motor. The powertrain setup has combined power figures of 593 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. However, opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus package will give it even higher power figures of 620 bhp. The car gets a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 280 kmph.

The vehicle is also equipped with a 28.6 kWh battery pack situated under the trunk floor, which gives the car an EV-only range of over 100 km. While an 11 kW charger is offered as standard, buyers can also opt for a 60 kW DC fast charger which enables the battery to be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes.