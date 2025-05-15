Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric Powertrain

A replacement for the ageing AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is coming sooner than expected. The Mercedes-AMG-only super sedan is teased in a camouflaged test prototype, which will be an all-electric four-door based on a newly developed AMG.EA platform. Although details are sketchy at this moment, a full reveal is expected to happen sometime next month.

The obscured prototype in the teaser images is completely camouflaged, and to an extent hides some of the crucial details about the sedan’s profile. The headlamps and tail lamps have a circular design with LED tri-arrow design. However, it may be one way of hiding the actual design that might be revealed when the covers are off. What we can guess for sure is that it will be a full-sized sedan – almost as big as the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe – with clean lines (to aid aerodynamics) and will debut a new design language that was seen on the new-gen CLA to an extent.

As mentioned above, the newer AMG.EA platform will be the underpinning, but the good news is that this platform will allow newer and lighter electric motors. It will have around 500 bhp of power from a single motor, and this being an AMG, we do expect them to use 'at least’ two. The overall weight of the super electric sedan is still expected to be on the heavier side.

More details of the AMG future sedan are expected to be revealed in the run-up to the official unveiling. While the good old days of the V8 are seemingly becoming a thing of history books, these powerful electric sedans (with AMG badges all around) are something to look forward to.