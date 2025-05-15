Login
Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric Powertrain

Replacement for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is an all-electric sedan with new design, new powertrain and reminiscence dream of bygone V8s.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tri-arrow design seen on headlamps and taillamps
  • AMG-developed electric sedan
  • To be based on AMG.EA platform

A replacement for the ageing AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is coming sooner than expected. The Mercedes-AMG-only super sedan is teased in a camouflaged test prototype, which will be an all-electric four-door based on a newly developed AMG.EA platform. Although details are sketchy at this moment, a full reveal is expected to happen sometime next month. 

aedewqd

The obscured prototype in the teaser images is completely camouflaged, and to an extent hides some of the crucial details about the sedan’s profile. The headlamps and tail lamps have a circular design with LED tri-arrow design. However, it may be one way of hiding the actual design that might be revealed when the covers are off. What we can guess for sure is that it will be a full-sized sedan – almost as big as the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe – with clean lines (to aid aerodynamics) and will debut a new design language that was seen on the new-gen CLA to an extent. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27

Upcoming Mercedes AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead On June Debut

As mentioned above, the newer AMG.EA platform will be the underpinning, but the good news is that this platform will allow newer and lighter electric motors. It will have around 500 bhp of power from a single motor, and this being an AMG, we do expect them to use 'at least’ two. The overall weight of the super electric sedan is still expected to be on the heavier side. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase

Upcoming Mercedes AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead On June Debut 1

More details of the AMG future sedan are expected to be revealed in the run-up to the official unveiling. While the good old days of the V8 are seemingly becoming a thing of history books, these powerful electric sedans (with AMG badges all around) are something to look forward to.

