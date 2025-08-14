Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Updated With Enhanced Hybrid Assist; Fascino S Gains TFT Dash

Yamaha India has just launched the updated versions of the Ray ZR and Fascino scooters. With the update, the scooters receive a range of changes, which include the company’s new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ system, which according to the company is an upgraded version of its mild-hybrid system. Additionally, the scooters also receive a few new features, alongside a range of new colour options. Here are the prices of the variants.



Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

Model Starting Price in INR (Ex. Showroom, Delhi) Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (Colour TFT/TBT) 1,02,790/- Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid 95,850/- Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid 80,750/- RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid 92,970/- RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid 79,340/-

While the company claims increased efficiency over the pre-existing mild-hybrid system, Yamaha is yet to clarify what the changes on its new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ system are. A quote from the company’s release reads “Powered by a high-performance battery, it delivers sustained high torque, resulting in stronger acceleration and improved performance—especially when starting from standstill, carrying loads, or climbing inclines. Complemented by the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology, Silent Start, and Stop & Start System (SSS), these scooters offer class-leading fuel efficiency along with superior ride comfort.”

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty



The Fascino S has now received a new colour TFT instrument cluster equipped with Turn-by-Turn Navigation

Furthermore, the Fascino S has now received a new colour TFT instrument cluster equipped with turn-by-turn navigation. Other changes include new colour options for the scooters. The Fascino is now also offered in Matte Grey, Metallic Light Green, and Metallic White shades across different variants. The Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally is offered in a Matte Grey Metallic shade, while the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid in disc variant is offered in a Silver White Cocktail shade.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh



The scooters get a range of new colour options

Both scooters continue to be powered by a 125 cc air-cooled engine that delivers 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. The engine also features Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, which functions as an electric motor to provide additional power during initial acceleration from a standstill.