Yamaha Files Patent For New Electric Turbo Engine

Yamaha recently filed a patent for a new CP3 motorcycle that is understandably under development. However, what’s more interesting were the drawings of the engine shown in the patent, which seem to depict a new kind of powertrain with an electric turbocharger that Yamaha is developing. The patent filings, however, don’t reveal any technical specifications and merely show the arrangement of the components in the engine. If the reports are true, this could very well mean that Yamaha is taking a leaf out of Honda’s playbook and developing its own version of an electric turbocharged engine.

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

Yamaha appears to developing its own version of an engine with an e-turbo

Reports of Yamaha developing a turbocharged engine have been rampant for quite some time now. A few years back, patent images of a turbocharged three-cylinder prototype had surfaced on the internet. Patent drawings had then shown a forced induction 847 cc, three-cylinder engine that churned out 180 bhp at 8,500 rpm while creating a peak torque of 176 Nm that maintains a flat curve all the way from 3,000 rpm to 7,000 rpm.



Tightening emission norms around the world have led to widespread reports about the discontinuation of several high-performance motorcycles. While car manufacturers have largely switched to downsized, electrified or forced-induction powertrains for the foreseeable future, two-wheeler manufacturers manufacturers still remain. However, the landscape now looks to be changing as manufacturers seem to be coming up with their unique solutions to the problem. Another Japanese motorcycle brand exploring a new avenue is Kawasaki, which currently has a lineup of hybrid bikes on offer, in addition to its supercharged motorcycles.

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh



An image of Honda's V3 Engine with an electrical compressor

Honda unveiled its concept powertrain last year at EICMA 2024, which gave us a glimpse of its views on the future of motorcycling and its plans to adapt to ever-changing emission norms across the world. The engine, a liquid-cooled V3 4-stroke engine, featured two forward-facing cylinder heads and a single rear cylinder head positioned at a 75-degree angle. The electric turbo in the powertrain was fitted above the front cylinder heads directing the compressed air into the cylinders via a centrally-mounted intake manifold. The whole setup was incorporated within a tubular trellis frame.



Image Source- Visordown