2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade AgreementHonda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveDriven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG Windsor EV ProKia Clavis MPVKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh

While the Grey Vermillion shade has been replaced with the new Ice Fluo Vermillion livery, the Racing Blue shade receives updated graphics
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched
  • Mechanically remains the same
  • Now colourway added

Yamaha India has updated its popular Aerox 155 maxi-scooter for the year 2025 by introducing a new colour shade and minor updates. While the scooter remains mechanically the same, the powertrain is now updated to comply with the latest OBD-2B norms.

Yamaha Aerox 155 2025 edited carandbike 2

Yamaha continues to offer the Aerox 155 in two variants, standard and the higher-spec ‘S’, and its for the latter where the earlier Grey Vermillion livery has been now replaced with a new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour shade. Meanwhile, the existing Racing Blue shade continues to be on offer but now get fresh set of graphics. The standard variant continues to be offered in Metallic Black livery.

 

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh
 

Apart for the introduction of new and updated colour shades, the Aerox 155 remains mechanically the same. The maxi-scooter is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce a peak power output of 14.75 bhp and 13.9 Nm. The scooter is suspended by a telescopic fork unit at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels and employs a disc-drum setup for shedding speed. While Yamaha had updated the scooter with keyless ignition and access last year, the powertrain is now OBD-2B to comply with the emission norms. 

 

For the new updates Yamaha hasn’t messed with the prices of the Aerox 155 as the scooter continues to retail at Rs 1.5 lakh for the base variant and Ra 1.53 lakh for the ‘S’ variant, both ex-showroom. In the 150 cc sporty scooter segment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 goes up against the Aprilia SR 160 and the recently launched Hero Xoom 160.

# Yamaha# Yamaha Aerox 155# 2025 Aerox 155 price# Aerox 155 colours# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Japanese bike manufacturer’s Surajpur plant has rolled out the one millionth example of the entry-level sport bike, over 16 years after the first unit was built.
    Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India
  • While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
    Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • With the 2025 edition, the motorcycle gets features ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and ABS, and a refreshed design
    2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unveiled
  • The motorcycle has been revamped with updated cycle parts, a new chassis, a revised motor and more
    2025 Yamaha MT-07 Breaks Cover
  • With the update, the R3 gets a heavily revised design, along with a few new features such as a TFT screen and a slip and assist clutch
    Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display

Latest News

  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • Cars and SUVs from the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, among others, will benefit directly and substantially from the just-concluded FTA between India and the United Kingdom.
    High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • Only limited to a few states for the month of May, the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition includes a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership.
    Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!
  • New variants of Hyundai's entry-level SUV pack in additional tech over the variants they are based on.
    Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh
  • While the Grey Vermillion shade has been replaced with the new Ice Fluo Vermillion livery, the Racing Blue shade receives updated graphics
    2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh
  • Deliveries of the Scram 440, launched in January 2025, have been held up due to an engine-related issue affecting select units of the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue
  • The new-gen Compass will go on sale in global markets with mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and all-electric powertrains with up to 370 bhp on tap.
    New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range
  • While the base variants of the Kylaq have received a price hike, the top-spec variants are now cheaper by up to Rs 46,000.
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Price Hiked; Top-Spec Kylaq Prestige Becomes More Affordable
  • Positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the Windsor family, the Pro features a 52.9 kWh battery, and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range

Research More on Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155
8.4

Yamaha Aerox 155

Starts at ₹ 1.47 - 1.48 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Aerox 155 Specifications
View Aerox 155 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh