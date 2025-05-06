2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh

Yamaha India has updated its popular Aerox 155 maxi-scooter for the year 2025 by introducing a new colour shade and minor updates. While the scooter remains mechanically the same, the powertrain is now updated to comply with the latest OBD-2B norms.

Yamaha continues to offer the Aerox 155 in two variants, standard and the higher-spec ‘S’, and its for the latter where the earlier Grey Vermillion livery has been now replaced with a new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour shade. Meanwhile, the existing Racing Blue shade continues to be on offer but now get fresh set of graphics. The standard variant continues to be offered in Metallic Black livery.

Apart for the introduction of new and updated colour shades, the Aerox 155 remains mechanically the same. The maxi-scooter is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce a peak power output of 14.75 bhp and 13.9 Nm. The scooter is suspended by a telescopic fork unit at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels and employs a disc-drum setup for shedding speed. While Yamaha had updated the scooter with keyless ignition and access last year, the powertrain is now OBD-2B to comply with the emission norms.

For the new updates Yamaha hasn’t messed with the prices of the Aerox 155 as the scooter continues to retail at Rs 1.5 lakh for the base variant and Ra 1.53 lakh for the ‘S’ variant, both ex-showroom. In the 150 cc sporty scooter segment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 goes up against the Aprilia SR 160 and the recently launched Hero Xoom 160.