2025 Yamaha MT-07 Breaks Cover

The motorcycle has been revamped with updated cycle parts, a new chassis, a revised motor and more
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a revamped styling and upgraded cycle parts
  • The motor is the same 690cc mill but has been updated to meet emissions
  • Will be available in global markets from next year

Yamaha has unveiled the fourth-generation MT-07 which comes soon after the showcase of the 2025 MT-09. This one being a major update, the MT-07 now features a new chassis, advanced electronics, and a complete styling overhaul, aligning it closely with the MT-09 and MT-10 models. The motorcycle is set to hit global markets next year and will be available in three striking colours – Ice Storm, Icon Blue, and Tech Black.


Yamaha MT 07 2025 unveiled carandbike edited 4

Built around a new, more rigid tubular steel chassis, it maintains the same weight of 14.8 kg as the older chassis. However, the innovative spin-forged 17-inch rims help reduce unsprung mass by 500 gm. Furthermore, the new minimalistic styling helps shave off an additional 600 gm, bringing the 2025 Yamaha MT-07’s dry weight down to 183 kg, making it close to a kilogram lighter than its predecessor.

 

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Unveiled

Yamaha MT 07 2025 unveiled carandbike edited 5
 

The Yamaha MT-07 is now equipped with a lighter 41 mm upside-down fork, and preload adjustable monoshock. While braking hardware now employs four-piston radial brake calipers up front for improved braking performance. Yamaha has also refined the ergonomics for a more engaging stance. The seat height has been dropped to 805 mm and is accompanied by a wider handlebar that’s closer to the rider and footpegs that are lowered by 10 mm. Fuel tank capacity stands at 14-litres


Also Read: Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign Yamaha MT 07 2025 unveiled carandbike edited 6

For the powertrain, the MT-07 retains its same 690 cc CP2 parallel-twin engine that has been reworked, delivering a max power output of 72.4 bhp and peak torque of 66.88 Nm. The motor has been updated to include a ride-by-wire throttle that enables three ride modes and a customisable mode. Besides the standard 6-speed transmission, the MT-07 can also be opted for with Yamaha's Y-AMT transmission which made its debut on the MT-09. All these new features are accessible through a 5-inch TFT display, which also supports smartphone connectivity and navigation.

Currently, there is no news of Yamaha bringing the MT-07 to India, but if considered, it will be an interesting motorcycle to have in the middle-weight segment.

