Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign

Yamaha India has rolled out the fourth edition of its ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign. With the new campaign, the slogan changes from ‘Have You Heard The Call’ to ‘Hear The Call Now’. According to the company, the latest version of the campaign is targeted at younger motorcycle riders, with an aim of adding to their aspirations for Yamaha products. Yamaha has also launched a new film to announce the latest campaign.

Speaking on the occassion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspiring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”

According to Yamaha, the new campaign aligns perfectly with the shift in taste and preferences of today’s customers towards more premium products. The brand also said in its statement that it aims to grow its market share in the premium segment by introducing a series of new higher-displacement offerings in the Indian market. It also aims to roll out a series of new customer engagement initiatives.