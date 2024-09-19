Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign

With the new campaign, the slogan changes from ‘Have You Heard The Call’ to ‘Hear The Call Now’
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha has introduced the fourth edition of The Call of the Blue’ campaign.
  • Targeted at younger motorcycle riders.
  • Yamaha has also launched a new film to announce the latest campaign.

Yamaha India has rolled out the fourth edition of its ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign. With the new campaign, the slogan changes from ‘Have You Heard The Call’ to ‘Hear The Call Now’. According to the company, the latest version of the campaign is targeted at younger motorcycle riders, with an aim of adding to their aspirations for Yamaha products. Yamaha has also launched a new film to announce the latest campaign.

 

Also ReadYamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
 Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of The Call of the Blue Campaign

Speaking on the occassion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspiring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”

 

Also Read2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function
 

According to Yamaha, the new campaign aligns perfectly with the shift in taste and preferences of today’s customers towards more premium products. The brand also said in its statement that it aims to grow its market share in the premium segment by introducing a series of new higher-displacement offerings in the Indian market. It also aims to roll out a series of new customer engagement initiatives.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on September 20, 2024

# Yamaha# Yamaha Motor Company# The Call Of The blue# Yamaha new Campaign# Yamaha new Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • After a couple of weeks of teasers, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed the integration of Y-AMT technology.
    Yamaha Y-AMT Semi-Automatic Transmission Confirmed: MT-09 To Get It First 2024 Onwards
  • Named Y-AMT (Yamaha- automated manual transmission), this tech enables fully automatic gear shifts, while offering the option of manual shifting.
    Yamaha Reveals Automated Manual Transmission For Motorcycles
  • The biggest highlight of the Fascino S is that now it comes with a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature, called the ‘Answer Back.
    2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730
  • The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
    Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: In Pictures
  • The Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray ZR get new colours and graphic options in a bid to keep the model line fresh amidst growing competition.
    Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024

Latest News

  • Will be launched in one GT-Line trim with a 6-seat configuration and AWD; price to be announced on October 3
    India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
  • The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
    MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option
  • Yet another unique challenge awaits our hosts in Episode 2. In this one, can they keep the windchimes installed in their car from creating a racket?
    car&bike Extreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge
  • Winglets, updated suspension and brakes and more on Yamaha’s flagship superbike, the mighty R1!
    2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • Despite a dream start, what has stopped this iconic marque from upstaging the market leader? car&bike’s Preetam Bora dwells on Triumph’s conundrum
    Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?
  • The Waltz Edition is offered on the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants and includes additional accessories over the standard hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
  • A video that has surfaced on the internet has confirmed that the motorcycle is still under development by Hero MotoCorp
    Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India
  • In conversation with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan confirmed the company’s fourth model line– following the introduction of the eMax 7 MPV – will be an SUV; likely to be positioned towards the premium end of the market.
    BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • While physically larger, the Windsor EV has been positioned as an alternative to India's best-selling electric car. We see how the two stack up on paper.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

Popular Yamaha Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved