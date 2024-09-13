Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh

The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New carbon fibre pattern-inspired livery introduced
  • Now comes with turn-by-turn navigation
  • Remains mechanically the same

Yamaha has introduced an update to the R15M, adding a new colour option featuring carbon fibre graphics and some new features. While the Metallic Grey livery continues to be sold at a sticker price of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched Icon Performance colourway which comes with carbon fibre graphics, has been priced at Rs Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom. While the YZF-R15 continues to be a popular option in the 150cc segment for its sporty design and performance, the new colour update with the carbon fibre pattern should draw the attention of new buyers.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function


Yamaha R15 carbon fibre edition launched carandbike edited 2

The carbon fibre pattern has been crafted using a water-dipping technique, which allows the addition of a sophisticated texture to key parts of the bike, like the front cowl, side fairing, and rear fender, giving the bike a more dynamic and premium look. In addition to these enhancements, the bike also sports a blacked-out front fender and new graphics on the fairing and fuel tank.

 

Also Read: Pramac Racing To Switch From Ducati To Yamaha From 2025

 

Apart from the design enhancements, Yamaha has also updated the R15M on the feature-front. The motorcycle now comes equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, along with music and volume control, all of which can be accessed through the Yamaha Y-Connect app via a smartphone. These new features can be operated through the updated switchgear on the motorcycle.
 

Also Read: Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India

 

Mechanically, the R15M continues to be powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 18.4 bhp of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Suspension duties are handled by a USD fork setup and a monoshock, while braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both ends, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

# Yamaha R15# R15M# carbon fibre# turn-by-turn navigation# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • From Japanese to European and some even desi, here is the list of the top 10 faired motorcycles to consider under the 500cc displacement
    Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
  • The Jesko features clear carbon fibre bodywork, 24-karat gold accents on various exterior elements and gold flecks within the clear coat applied on the bodywork.
    Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
  • Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers
    Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
  • Planning to buy a performance motorcycle on a budget? We’ve put together a list of the best sports bikes which you can buy for under Rs. 3 lakh.
    Top 7 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh
  • Yamaha offers plenty of accessories on the YZF-R15 V4.0 ranging from protection guards to even additional equipment. Here's a list of all the accessories you can get on the full-faired offering.
    Accessories For Yamaha YZF-R15 V4: All You Need To Know

Latest News

  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16
  • Ford has signed a Letter of Intent with the Tamil Nadu Government to restart manufacturing cars for export markets at its Chennai plant.
    Ford To Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In India; To Export Cars Built In Chennai
  • Higher variants of the Magnite are being offered with substantial exchange benefits along with cash discounts or free accessories.
    Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024
  • Here’s how the recently launched Swift S-CNG compares against its rivals- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG, on paper.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants

Research More on Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0
8.4

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

Starts at ₹ 1.81 - 1.97 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View YZF R15 V4.0 Specifications
View YZF R15 V4.0 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved