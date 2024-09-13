Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh

Yamaha has introduced an update to the R15M, adding a new colour option featuring carbon fibre graphics and some new features. While the Metallic Grey livery continues to be sold at a sticker price of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched Icon Performance colourway which comes with carbon fibre graphics, has been priced at Rs Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom. While the YZF-R15 continues to be a popular option in the 150cc segment for its sporty design and performance, the new colour update with the carbon fibre pattern should draw the attention of new buyers.

The carbon fibre pattern has been crafted using a water-dipping technique, which allows the addition of a sophisticated texture to key parts of the bike, like the front cowl, side fairing, and rear fender, giving the bike a more dynamic and premium look. In addition to these enhancements, the bike also sports a blacked-out front fender and new graphics on the fairing and fuel tank.

Apart from the design enhancements, Yamaha has also updated the R15M on the feature-front. The motorcycle now comes equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, along with music and volume control, all of which can be accessed through the Yamaha Y-Connect app via a smartphone. These new features can be operated through the updated switchgear on the motorcycle.



Mechanically, the R15M continues to be powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 18.4 bhp of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Suspension duties are handled by a USD fork setup and a monoshock, while braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both ends, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.