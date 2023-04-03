Top 7 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh

If you love motorcycles, it's more likely that you have dreamt of owning big sports bikes. May it be as a smartphone wallpaper or an actual wall poster, we all show our love to bikes in different ways. But until you get around to buying your dream bike, you can get a taste of performance from some smaller bikes too. Here are the top 7 sports bikes that you can buy on a budget, which offer a good amount of bang for the buck:

1)KTM 390 Duke:

Quite simply put, the KTM 390 duke is the fastest motorcycle you can buy brand new in under Rs. 3 lakh. But the good news doesn't just end there. The 390 Duke is light, versatile, sporty, and yet comfortable as well. It can corner like a proper sports bike while soaking up all the bumps along the way. It gets a 373 cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine which puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm. The motorcycle is also loaded with tech, and gets features like quickshifter+, switchable ABS with a supermoto mode, 5-inch TFT screen, LED lighting, and an adjustable rear monoshock.

2)BMW G 310 RR:

The G 310 RR is a proper baby BMW supersport. With some livery options, the G 310 RR looks a lot like the much bigger S 1000 RR, and offers a taste of the luxury brand at a considerably small price tag. Under the liveries, the motorcycle is almost identical to the TVS Apache RR 310, save some graphics on its TFT screen, and different spec tyres & brakes.

3)TVS Apache RR 310:

The Apache RR 310 is every bit the sportsbike that the BMW G 310 RR is, and then some more. It gets the same 312 cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine which puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm, and 27.3 Nm torque at 7,600 rpm. But the TVS sibling gets a better set of tyres with the Michelin Road 5 GT, petal disc brakes, and smart phone connectivity, all while being cheaper than the BMW. On top of that, you can also opt for the BTO models (Built To Order) which offer a lot more optional kit, and adjustable suspension.



4)Suzuki Gixxer SF 250:

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a stylish and attractive quarter-litre motorcycle. It gets a 249 cc single cylinder oil cooled SOHC engine which dishes out 25.7 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm torque at 7,300 rpm. The SF 250 impresses in its looks, and also gets a MotoGP inspired livery to further accentuate the big bike feeling.



5)KTM RC 200:

The new KTM RC 200 is one of the most attractive looking motorcycles in the market. While the first generation RC looked very aggressive, the new model has a much more subtle and clean design. It gets well designed liveries which makes the bike appear even better, and is also loaded with tech, including LED headlamps, switchable ABS with a supermoto mode, & adjustable rear suspension. Powering the motorcycle is a 199.5 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled DOHC engine which puts out 24.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm torque at 8,000 rpm.



6)Yamaha R15:

The Yamaha R15 is one of the best entry level sports bikes in the market. It gets a relatively small 155 cc single cylinder liquid cooled SOHC engine which puts out 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm & 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm, but the manner in which the motorcycle develops this power is very linear and quite impressive. The bike also gets 6 gears and a single direction quickshifter which helps it get to triple digit speeds effortlessly. It also gets traction control, smartphone connectivity, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) which helps the motorcycle deliver outstanding fuel economy figures. Apart from that, the motorcycle gets great looks which it shares with its bigger sibling - the R7 - and it also gets multiple livery options, including current MotoGP livery as well as a beautiful limited edition tribute livery.





7)Yamaha MT15:

The Yamaha MT15 is the naked sibling to the R15. It shares the engine and other specifications with the R15, while retaining all the perks of the motorcycle too. The MT15 though has a much more neutral riding position, and with the lighter and narrower body it is easier to navigate through city traffic, as it doubles up as a weekend cruiser.