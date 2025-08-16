Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures

Mahindra Auto showcased the Vision X Concept during its Independence Day event, alongside three other new concept vehicles. Among the lineup, the Vision X appears to be the most compact, though its dimensions may be close to the Vision S. The crossover-style Vision X previews an upcoming model built on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ modular platform, which can support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

The Vision X concept features a sporty, crossover-inspired design with high ground clearance.

At the front, it sports boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, with vertically stacked LED headlamps sitting underneath. The Mahindra logo is centrally placed on a closed-off front panel, which features styling cues similar to those on the XUV 3XO RevX.

Moving to the profile, the concept features a gloss black, thick cladding around the squared-off wheel arches. The ORVM duties here are managed by cameras, akin to other concepts.

Akin to Mahindra’s other concepts, the Vision X features flush-fitting door handles and sharp-looking alloy wheels. It also includes a silver-finished sidestep.

At the rear, the design incorporates a sharply raked rear windscreen, giving it a coupe-like silhouette, along with a roof spoiler which is similar to the BE 6.

Coming to the interior, the Vision X adopts a minimalist cabin layout. The most notable feature is a combined digital display that serves both the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Moreover, it gets a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a dashboard with vertical slat design, rectangular air vents, and a large centre console with integrated cup holders and storage space.

Like the other concept models, the Vision X is built on Mahindra’s NU.IQ monocoque platform.

Mahindra has not disclosed engine specifications yet, though the NU_IQ platform is compatible with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Similar to the Vision T, SXT, and S concepts, the production version of the Vision X is expected to launch post-2027.