Mahindra Vision.S Concept: First Look
Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled

The Vision S is one of the four concepts Mahindra has unveiled today.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Vision S sits within 4 metres in length
  • Compact SUV has a boxy silhouette
  • Compatible with both ICE and EV

After several weeks of dropping teasers, Mahindra Auto has officially unveiled four concept vehicles on Independence Day, including the Vision S concept. Mahindra also revealed three more prototypes – the X, T, and SXT – all part of its Vision series. These SUVs are built on the NU.IQ monocoque platform, which is expected to serve as the base for a range of future models and is compatible with both ICE and EV. From the looks, the Vision S looks like it could be a part of the Scorpio family when it hits the production line in 2027.  

 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled
 Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled 3
Starting with the design, the Vision S concept has a boxy silhouette and sharp, straight lines that define its overall shape. Up front, the front bumper appears to integrate a radar unit along with parking sensors. The Mahindra logo sits in the middle on an LED panel connecting to the inverted L-shaped headlights. Moreover, the pixel-style fog lamps sit lower and are similar to the Hyundai Nexo. The concept is equipped with limb risers on the bonnet and roof-mounted lights, though these features are unlikely to make it to the production model.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
 Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled 2

Coming to the profile, the Vision S appears tall and purpose-built, with flush-fitting door handles that give it a neat look. It has a raised stance and thick cladding around the squared wheel arches. It rides on 19-inch wheels that mimic a star. Other details include cameras in place of usual ORVMs, side steps that are likely to fold out once you open the doors, a roof ladder on the left side, and a jerry can mounted on the right.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

 

Mahindra Vision S Concept Unveiled 1

At the rear, the design may remind some of the Defender 90, earning it a casual comparison to a “baby Defender.” Similar to the front, the rear features inverted L-shaped taillights, along with four pixel-style lights integrated into the bumper below. The spare wheel is mounted on the rear and is integrated into the side-hinged tailgate. The brake light sits atop the windshield, while lighting elements are also seen on the pillars of the tyre hugger. 

 

Mahindra Vision S Interior
Coming to the interior, the concept's dashboard has a lot going on, featuring four vertically stacked AC vents on the corners and either side of the centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen. A yellow, belt-like storage strip runs along the front passenger side. The steering wheel is a new flat-bottom, three-spoke unit with subtle yellow detailing and flaunts the "Vision S" branding at the centre. 

Mahindra Vision S Interior 1

The cabin makes use of a dual-tone (light and dark grey) colour scheme across the dashboard, door panels, and seats. A panoramic sunroof is also included for the concept here. Notably, the concept features grab handles near the doors to make getting in and out of the tall SUV easier.

 

While it’s still uncertain which powertrain options will make it to the production version of the Vision S, Mahindra has confirmed that the SUV will measure under 4 metres in length and have a wheelbase of 2,665 mm. Mahindra's upcoming range of SUVs, based on the NU.IQ monocoque platform will go into production starting in 2027. Developed at the Mahindra Research Valley, the platform supports a variety of body styles, powertrains, and drivetrain options, including both front- and all-wheel drive, as well as left- and right-hand drive setups.

