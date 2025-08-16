HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures

The SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T which was also unveiled alongside.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on August 16, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Vision SXT unveiled
  • Built on the brand’s NU_IQ platform
  • SXT gets an open deck for storage at the rear

Mahindra unveiled the Vision SXT concept at its Freedom NU Independence Day event, alongside three other new concept vehicles. Based on the company’s modular NU_IQ platform, the Vision SXT is a derivative of the Vision T concept, which shared the stage. The SXT and T versions offer a glimpse into future additions to the Thar family, with a production version of the Vision SXT expected to be revealed post-2027. Interestingly, Mahindra has also hinted at taking all four concepts to global markets. 

 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled

 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 4

Starting with design, the Vision SXT shares several visual cues with the Vision T and bears resemblance to the Thar.e electric SUV concept that debuted two years ago. 

  Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 1

At the front, it features squared lighting clusters with vertical LED accents integrated into a blacked-out grille. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

  Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 5

A large front bumper and metallic skid plate add to the SUV’s rugged styling. 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 3

The side profile has a boxy stance, flared wheel arches, and a well-defined shoulder line.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform

 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 6

At the rear, the SXT has an open cargo deck equipped with roll bars and a slim, rectangular tailgate panel.   
 Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 2

While technical specifications are yet to be announced, the Vision SXT is built on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ architecture.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 9

Coming to the interior, the concept gets a floating digital instrument display, a large portrait-style central infotainment screen, and physical controls below it.

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 11

Other elements include a new three-spoke steering wheel with the Vision SXT name on it. The air-con vents are vertically stacked on either end of the dashboard. 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 10

The entire cabin makes use of black as the base colour, while yellow does contrasting duties.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 7

The Vision SXT has been designed to support a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric options.

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 8

Currently in concept form, the production version of the Vision SXT is expected to arrive post-2027. 

# Mahindra Vision SXT Concept# Mahindra Vision SXT# Mahindra Vision SXT Pickup# Vision SXT Concept# Vision SXT# Mahindra Vision Concepts# Mahindra Vision SXT Images# Mahindra Vision SXT Pictures# Mahindra Vision SXT Images Interior# Mahindra Vision SXT Details# Mahindra Concept Cars# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
