Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures

Mahindra unveiled the Vision SXT concept at its Freedom NU Independence Day event, alongside three other new concept vehicles. Based on the company’s modular NU_IQ platform, the Vision SXT is a derivative of the Vision T concept, which shared the stage. The SXT and T versions offer a glimpse into future additions to the Thar family, with a production version of the Vision SXT expected to be revealed post-2027. Interestingly, Mahindra has also hinted at taking all four concepts to global markets.

Starting with design, the Vision SXT shares several visual cues with the Vision T and bears resemblance to the Thar.e electric SUV concept that debuted two years ago.

At the front, it features squared lighting clusters with vertical LED accents integrated into a blacked-out grille.

A large front bumper and metallic skid plate add to the SUV’s rugged styling.

The side profile has a boxy stance, flared wheel arches, and a well-defined shoulder line.

At the rear, the SXT has an open cargo deck equipped with roll bars and a slim, rectangular tailgate panel.



While technical specifications are yet to be announced, the Vision SXT is built on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ architecture.

Coming to the interior, the concept gets a floating digital instrument display, a large portrait-style central infotainment screen, and physical controls below it.

Other elements include a new three-spoke steering wheel with the Vision SXT name on it. The air-con vents are vertically stacked on either end of the dashboard.

The entire cabin makes use of black as the base colour, while yellow does contrasting duties.

The Vision SXT has been designed to support a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric options.

Currently in concept form, the production version of the Vision SXT is expected to arrive post-2027.