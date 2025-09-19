TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit Commuter

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit CommuterSuzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed RightGST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More AffordableDucati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety VerdictMaruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety Verdictcar&bike Podcast: Hikaru Ikuechi, President, Lexus India
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen Aircross XAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New GigKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit Commuter

The all-new TVS Orbiter marks the brand’s second EV after the iQube, built with practicality at its core. We got a short stint with it at TVS’ Hosur test track, and here’s our first take.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 34L of underseat storage + flat floorboard and a practical cubby pocket.
  • Equipped with cruise control, hill-hold, and park assist unique for a commuter EV.
  • Compact & agile – easy to manoeuvre with confidence-inspiring handling.

The TVS Orbiter is the company’s second electric scooter after the iQube, and unlike its elder sibling, it’s aimed more directly at the Gen-Z buyer who values affordability, practicality, and ease of use. TVS also has its eyes on the rapidly growing gig-economy workforce, where electric scooters are relied upon daily for deliveries and commuting. With the Orbiter, TVS looks to have built a product that blends quirky styling, clever features, and everyday usability into one compact package. We spent a short session with it at TVS’ Hosur test track, and here’s our first impression.

TVS Orbiter Web 25

TVS Orbiter: Design

The Orbiter makes its case clear right from the first glance — minimalistic yet futuristic. The design language follows straight-cut panels with crisp, defined lines that avoid unnecessary curves. The mix of dual-tone body panels in multiple colours lends it a youthful, slightly funky appeal, while the flat side profile and sharp edges make it look modern without being flashy.

Up front, the scooter gets a clear visor, flanked by all-LED lighting units and combination lamps with integrated indicators, giving it a tidy and functional face. TVS has even added a slit below the headlamp to aid airflow and reduce drag.

 

Also Read: TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube 3.1: What’s Different?

TVS Orbiter Web 5

The scooter looks compact, but not toy-like, striking a balance between futuristic styling and a practical commuter stance. Quality-wise, the Orbiter delivers well for its price, with durable plastics and well-textured surfaces. However, during close inspection, a few panel gaps and slight inconsistencies in fit and finish were visible — not dealbreakers, but something TVS could refine further.

TVS Orbiter Web 13

TVS Orbiter: Features

This is where the Orbiter punches above its weight. For what is essentially a budget commuter EV, the scooter comes with features that even some premium scooters don’t offer. The scooter is equipped with some features that are unknown in this price-bracket of electric commuters. The Orbiter comes with cruise control which works from 20–60 kmph, allowing you to maintain speed without experiencing fatigue on longer stretches. Next is hill-hold assist which can be activated by holding the brake lever for 1.5 seconds when on a gradient, it keeps the scooter stationary on an incline for up to three minutes. Third is the park assist function which is quite handy in tight parking spots, with both forward and reverse crawl modes.

 

Also Read: TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

TVS Orbiter Web 24

The Orbiter also gets full-LED lighting, a 5.5-inch colour LCD screen, and TVS’ SmartXonnect app integration. With the app, riders can access turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, geo-fencing, trip data, and more. On the practicality front, the Orbiter comes with a small front cubby space to keep your smartphone or wallet or other knick-knacks and is accompanied by a USB charging port that let you keep essentials and devices powered up. 

 

Also Read: CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review

TVS Orbiter Web 18

The flat 290mm long floorboard allows you to carry shopping bags or delivery parcel boxes easily thanks to the maximised space. The 34-litre underseat storage is among the biggest in its class, comfortably accommodating two half-face helmets or a backpack and some more. Together, these features position the Orbiter as not just another affordable EV, but a smartly designed tool for everyday convenience.

TVS Orbiter Web 17

TVS Orbiter: Ergonomics

TVS has tuned the ergonomics to be universally accessible. The Orbiter offers an upright riding triangle, with the handlebar positioned at elbow height to give good leverage in city traffic. The seat itself is flat, long, and generously cushioned, offering comfort for both rider and pillion.

At 763 mm seat height, it is approachable for most riders, though the seat’s slightly wider front section might make footing tricky for those on the shorter side. That said, at 5’7” I was able to flat-foot comfortably, which means anyone of average height should manage well. The broad floorboard and uncluttered design give enough knee room even for taller riders.

TVS Orbiter Web 15

TVS Orbiter: Powertrain and Cycle Parts

At its core, the Orbiter uses a 3.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired with a 2.5 kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. The scooter gets two riding modes – City and Eco. TVS claims a 0–40 kmph time of 6.8 seconds, which isn’t particularly quick but is in line with its commuter focus.

The scooter is built on a new rigid steel tubular chassis, tuned for stability and rigidity. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork up front and twin 5-step adjustable shocks at the rear. For braking, TVS has opted for drum brakes at both ends, backed by CBS (Combined Braking System). The choice may sound conservative, but considering the Orbiter’s purpose and cost sensitive positioning, it makes sense.

TVS Orbiter Web 11

Interestingly, TVS has gone with an uncommon wheel setup – 14-inch front and 12-inch rear. This combination helps balance agility with stability, particularly useful in city commutes. At 112 kg kerb weight and 165 mm ground clearance, the Orbiter feels light, nimble, and practical for Indian roads. The tyres are Eurogrip E-Torq low rolling resistance units, designed to maximise efficiency while still offering dependable grip.

TVS Orbiter Web 7

TVS Orbiter: Ride and Handling

Seated on the Orbiter, you immediately feel its light and compact stance. The scooter’s handling is arguably its strongest point. Through the slalom course and obstacle avoidance simulation, the Orbiter felt confident, agile, and playful. The low centre of gravity makes direction changes easy, and weaving through tight spaces comes naturally.

 

Performance, however, is linear but subdued. In City mode, we managed an indicated top speed of 68 kmph, while Eco mode capped it at 46 kmph. Clearly, the Orbiter is tuned to prioritise efficiency over excitement. While this might not thrill Gen-Z buyers looking for some pep, it works perfectly for daily commuting or gig-work. Range is claimed at 158 km (IDC), but in real-world conditions we expect around 100–115 km — still sufficient for most daily needs.

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review

TVS Orbiter Web 14

On braking, the drum-only setup surprised us with decent bite and feedback, though disc brakes would have added more confidence at higher speeds. Suspension too was well-calibrated: soft enough to soak up bumps and speed breakers, yet stable enough to hold a line through fast sweepers.

Features like cruise control and hill-hold assist functioned seamlessly during the test. Cruise control was intuitive once you got familiar with the button layout, and hill-hold kept the scooter steady on inclines without drama.

TVS Orbiter Web 6

TVS Orbiter: Charging and Battery Warranty

The Orbiter comes with a 650W portable charger, which plugs into any regular 5A socket. Charging from 0 to 80% takes 4 hours 10 minutes, while a full charge will take longer. The battery comes with a 3-year standard warranty, extendable by 2 years for added peace of mind.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

TVS Orbiter Web 20

TVS Orbiter: Verdict

From this brief first ride, the TVS Orbiter shapes up as a quirky yet practical electric scooter that checks several boxes for its intended audience. It’s compact, feature-rich, storage-friendly, and accessible at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom). For gig-workers, it feels almost tailor-made with its large boot, flat floorboard, and low running costs.

 

For private buyers, especially Gen-Z, the dull performance and lack of aspirational character may feel underwhelming compared to flashier rivals. But judged purely on practicality and everyday functionality, the Orbiter is a very strong proposition in the sub-1 lakh EV space.

 

That said, we look forward to spending more time with the TVS Orbiter in real-world conditions soon, to evaluate its range, charging, comfort, and long-term usability in detail. Stay tuned!

# TVS Orbiter# TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter# TVS Orbiter review# TVS Orbiter ride# TVS Orbiter colours# TVS Orbiter features# TVS Orbiter price# TVS Orbiter battery and warranty# TVS Orbiter storage# TVS Orbiter images# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Launched today, the Orbiter is the most affordable TVS scooter to date. Here’s how it compares with the iQube on paper
    TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube 3.1: What’s Different?
  • The Orbiter is TVS’s entry-level scooter, which sits below the iQube in the lineup.
    TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • The Orbiter is TVS' second offering in the affordable scooter segment after the iQube, but takes a more utilitarian approach to mass electric mobility.
    TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
  • The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
    New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter

Latest News

  • Maruti’s second offering in the competitive compact SUV space is out to challenge sone notable rivals with never before seen offerings. Will it succeed? We try to find out
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right
  • The Aprilia SR 175 will rival the Hero Xoom 160, as well as the Yamaha Aerox 155. We spent a few days riding the SR 175 to see if it makes for a good choice in the sporty scooter segment.
    2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review
  • The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets significantly updated from the ground up, with updated chassis, refined engine and design. But is it all style, or is there real substance underneath? Read on.
    2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review
  • It has taken a long time to finally hit Indian roads, but the path-breaking Xoom 160 is proof that scooters need not stick to the script that has been rigidly followed for decades, to make a lasting impression.
    Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: Versatile Maxi-Scooter Is A Game-Changer
  • While the Ntorq 125 has dominated the 125 cc scooter segment since its inception, TVS has now introduced a more powerful Ntorq 150 that aims to take on the 150 cc segment. Here are our initial impressions on the latest addition to the TVS portfolio.
    TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review
  • After spending 6 months with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as a daily driver, we finally get why it's one of the best-selling cars in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 6 Months Long Term Review: Pros, Cons & All In Between
  • We took the Kia EV6 for weekend trip to Jaipur from Delhi covering a distance of close to 500 kms. Was one charge enough to do the distance? Lets find out
    Kia EV6 Facelift Range Test: Is the Premium EV Good For A 500 km Run?
  • The Hero Xoom 125 takes on the proven TVS NTorq 125 Race XP in this detailed comparison as we try and find out which one is the better sporty 125 cc scooter.
    Hero Xoom 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review: Which One Should You Pick?
  • Renault Kiger facelift has just been launched in the market and gets many enhancements when it comes to design, features and dynamics. We test it.
    Renault Kiger Facelift Review: More Appealing Inside And Out
  • The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets updated with new features and ergonomic changes. In 2025, is the Dominar 400 still relevant? And should you buy one? Read on.
    2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?

Popular TVS Models