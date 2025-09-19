TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit Commuter

The TVS Orbiter is the company’s second electric scooter after the iQube, and unlike its elder sibling, it’s aimed more directly at the Gen-Z buyer who values affordability, practicality, and ease of use. TVS also has its eyes on the rapidly growing gig-economy workforce, where electric scooters are relied upon daily for deliveries and commuting. With the Orbiter, TVS looks to have built a product that blends quirky styling, clever features, and everyday usability into one compact package. We spent a short session with it at TVS’ Hosur test track, and here’s our first impression.

TVS Orbiter: Design

The Orbiter makes its case clear right from the first glance — minimalistic yet futuristic. The design language follows straight-cut panels with crisp, defined lines that avoid unnecessary curves. The mix of dual-tone body panels in multiple colours lends it a youthful, slightly funky appeal, while the flat side profile and sharp edges make it look modern without being flashy.

Up front, the scooter gets a clear visor, flanked by all-LED lighting units and combination lamps with integrated indicators, giving it a tidy and functional face. TVS has even added a slit below the headlamp to aid airflow and reduce drag.

Also Read: TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube 3.1: What’s Different?

The scooter looks compact, but not toy-like, striking a balance between futuristic styling and a practical commuter stance. Quality-wise, the Orbiter delivers well for its price, with durable plastics and well-textured surfaces. However, during close inspection, a few panel gaps and slight inconsistencies in fit and finish were visible — not dealbreakers, but something TVS could refine further.

TVS Orbiter: Features

This is where the Orbiter punches above its weight. For what is essentially a budget commuter EV, the scooter comes with features that even some premium scooters don’t offer. The scooter is equipped with some features that are unknown in this price-bracket of electric commuters. The Orbiter comes with cruise control which works from 20–60 kmph, allowing you to maintain speed without experiencing fatigue on longer stretches. Next is hill-hold assist which can be activated by holding the brake lever for 1.5 seconds when on a gradient, it keeps the scooter stationary on an incline for up to three minutes. Third is the park assist function which is quite handy in tight parking spots, with both forward and reverse crawl modes.

Also Read: TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

The Orbiter also gets full-LED lighting, a 5.5-inch colour LCD screen, and TVS’ SmartXonnect app integration. With the app, riders can access turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, geo-fencing, trip data, and more. On the practicality front, the Orbiter comes with a small front cubby space to keep your smartphone or wallet or other knick-knacks and is accompanied by a USB charging port that let you keep essentials and devices powered up.

Also Read: CNG Vs Petrol: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Hero Splendor Xtec 2.0 Comparison Review

The flat 290mm long floorboard allows you to carry shopping bags or delivery parcel boxes easily thanks to the maximised space. The 34-litre underseat storage is among the biggest in its class, comfortably accommodating two half-face helmets or a backpack and some more. Together, these features position the Orbiter as not just another affordable EV, but a smartly designed tool for everyday convenience.

TVS Orbiter: Ergonomics

TVS has tuned the ergonomics to be universally accessible. The Orbiter offers an upright riding triangle, with the handlebar positioned at elbow height to give good leverage in city traffic. The seat itself is flat, long, and generously cushioned, offering comfort for both rider and pillion.

At 763 mm seat height, it is approachable for most riders, though the seat’s slightly wider front section might make footing tricky for those on the shorter side. That said, at 5’7” I was able to flat-foot comfortably, which means anyone of average height should manage well. The broad floorboard and uncluttered design give enough knee room even for taller riders.

TVS Orbiter: Powertrain and Cycle Parts

At its core, the Orbiter uses a 3.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired with a 2.5 kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. The scooter gets two riding modes – City and Eco. TVS claims a 0–40 kmph time of 6.8 seconds, which isn’t particularly quick but is in line with its commuter focus.

The scooter is built on a new rigid steel tubular chassis, tuned for stability and rigidity. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork up front and twin 5-step adjustable shocks at the rear. For braking, TVS has opted for drum brakes at both ends, backed by CBS (Combined Braking System). The choice may sound conservative, but considering the Orbiter’s purpose and cost sensitive positioning, it makes sense.

Interestingly, TVS has gone with an uncommon wheel setup – 14-inch front and 12-inch rear. This combination helps balance agility with stability, particularly useful in city commutes. At 112 kg kerb weight and 165 mm ground clearance, the Orbiter feels light, nimble, and practical for Indian roads. The tyres are Eurogrip E-Torq low rolling resistance units, designed to maximise efficiency while still offering dependable grip.

TVS Orbiter: Ride and Handling

Seated on the Orbiter, you immediately feel its light and compact stance. The scooter’s handling is arguably its strongest point. Through the slalom course and obstacle avoidance simulation, the Orbiter felt confident, agile, and playful. The low centre of gravity makes direction changes easy, and weaving through tight spaces comes naturally.

Performance, however, is linear but subdued. In City mode, we managed an indicated top speed of 68 kmph, while Eco mode capped it at 46 kmph. Clearly, the Orbiter is tuned to prioritise efficiency over excitement. While this might not thrill Gen-Z buyers looking for some pep, it works perfectly for daily commuting or gig-work. Range is claimed at 158 km (IDC), but in real-world conditions we expect around 100–115 km — still sufficient for most daily needs.

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review

On braking, the drum-only setup surprised us with decent bite and feedback, though disc brakes would have added more confidence at higher speeds. Suspension too was well-calibrated: soft enough to soak up bumps and speed breakers, yet stable enough to hold a line through fast sweepers.

Features like cruise control and hill-hold assist functioned seamlessly during the test. Cruise control was intuitive once you got familiar with the button layout, and hill-hold kept the scooter steady on inclines without drama.

TVS Orbiter: Charging and Battery Warranty

The Orbiter comes with a 650W portable charger, which plugs into any regular 5A socket. Charging from 0 to 80% takes 4 hours 10 minutes, while a full charge will take longer. The battery comes with a 3-year standard warranty, extendable by 2 years for added peace of mind.

Also Read: TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

TVS Orbiter: Verdict

From this brief first ride, the TVS Orbiter shapes up as a quirky yet practical electric scooter that checks several boxes for its intended audience. It’s compact, feature-rich, storage-friendly, and accessible at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom). For gig-workers, it feels almost tailor-made with its large boot, flat floorboard, and low running costs.

For private buyers, especially Gen-Z, the dull performance and lack of aspirational character may feel underwhelming compared to flashier rivals. But judged purely on practicality and everyday functionality, the Orbiter is a very strong proposition in the sub-1 lakh EV space.

That said, we look forward to spending more time with the TVS Orbiter in real-world conditions soon, to evaluate its range, charging, comfort, and long-term usability in detail. Stay tuned!