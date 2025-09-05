TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review

PHOTOGRAPHY: Pawan Dagia

TVS Motor Company’s current scooter portfolio comprises a good range that includes the Zest 110, the Jupiter 110 and 125, and the Ntorq 125. Now, after ruling the performance scooter segment with the Ntorq 125, TVS has expanded its portfolio further in the performance scooter space with the all-new Ntorq 150, a more powerful, more tech-loaded, and feature-packed version of the current Ntorq 125, for buyers wanting more in the growing 150 cc performance scooter space.

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS

To give us a firsthand experience, TVS invited us to take the Ntorq 150 for a spin at their dedicated test track located within their manufacturing plant in Hosur. Here's our initial ride review and first impressions of the newest offering from TVS.

TVS Ntorq 150: Design

Gets a quad LED projector headlamp setup at the front.

At first glance, the design has an immediate resemblance to the Ntorq 125 with a similar silhouette, but with sharper lines and lots of cuts and creases. At the front, you get an arrowhead-shaped apron with a quad LED projector headlamp, a segment-first feature. The DRLs and turn indicators share the same housing and are accompanied by small winglets, which, according to TVS, are functional and aid in adding some aero weight at the front.

The handlebar has been left exposed to give the scooter a motorcycle-inspired look.

The handlebar follows an exposed look with a small windscreen; meanwhile, the switchgear has been borrowed from the flagship Apache series. The plastic quality feels reasonably good, though the edges around the switchgear housing are slightly rough to the touch.

The length of the seat is 765 mm.

The shape of the saddle has been improvised for more comfort and is tapered at the front. The fuel filler cap continues to be located at the back and can be opened with the help of the multi-functional ignition key switch. The tail section maintains the signature faux vent design elements, while the tail lamp is a split-type that forms a signature ‘T’ design.

There is a small cubby storage space behind the front apron, the pillion footpegs get a rubber insert, and the underseat storage is the same at 22 litres like the Ntorq 125.

TVS Ntorq 150: Features

Packs a 5.0-inch TFT cluster that offers connectivity features through the app.

The Ntorq 150 packs a 5-inch colour TFT dash equipped with TVS’ SmartXconnect that provides access to smartphone-connected features like call alerts, music control, turn-by-turn navigation and more. The scooter offers two ride modes – Street and Race. In Street mode, power delivery is more subdued, and the auto engine start-stop function is activated to enhance efficiency. Switch to Race mode, and the power delivery becomes sharper, while the i-GO torque assist feature kicks in to enable quicker acceleration.

In addition to the above, the Ntorq 150 is equipped with switchable traction control and single-channel ABS, features that are much-welcomed, adding a layer of safety when riding on slippery surfaces or braking on low-traction conditions.

TVS Ntorq 150: Ergonomics

The seat tapers at the front, allowing shorter riders to sit comfortably and reach the ground with ease.

Moving to the ergonomics and the rider triangle of the Ntorq 150, the scooter is based on the same underpinnings as the Ntorq 125. However, TVS has made minor tweaks to the frame, strengthening it to handle the added power. But there are a few changes to the ergonomics. For example, the contouring of the seat at the front is tapered, so even a rider with a shorter height will be able to comfortably sit and be able to achieve a firm footing on the ground.

The kerb weight is 115 kg.

The seat height is at 770 mm, and you don't have to spread your feet a lot to get a good footing. Even for my height, which measures 5.7", the riding triangle is apt, the handlebar is easy to reach, and the distance from the seat to the floorboard is ideal. Speaking of the floorboard, the textured surface maximises the grip, adding confidence, but the space available is the same as the Ntorq 125, which feels less. The kerb weight is 115 kg, which, while it is a few kilograms more than the Ntorq 125, it is very much manageable.

TVS Ntorq 150: Engine and Cycle parts

The 149.7 cc engine produces a peak output of 12.7 bhp and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm.

Powering the Ntorq 150 is a 149.7 cc single cylinder 3-valve air-cooled mill, which is a larger version of the 125’s mill. The bore is bigger, the stroke is longer, and the piston is lighter. On the engineering front, the combustion chamber is oil-cooled to maintain the optimum temperature, while the intake and exhaust routes have been optimised for even better airflow. Together, TVS has managed to churn out 12.7 bhp of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque out of the engine.

Cycle parts are more or less similar to the Ntorq 125.

In the case of the suspension, which is again similar to the 125, the damping and spring rate are stiffened for even better handling and agility. You get the same telescopic fork setup at the front and a single monoshock at the rear.

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures

TVS Ntorq 150: Ride and Handling

The Ntorq 150 has a top speed of 104 kmph.

Coming to the ride experience, given the limited time, and the controlled road surface conditions at the test track, the Ntorq 150 surely feels quicker and compared to the Ntorq 125, there is a flat torque slab available from the low-end that continues through the mid-range of the rpm band. However, the sense of rush or acceleration feels a bit diluted when compared to the other sporty scooters like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Aprilia SR160.

Up to 90 kmph, the Ntorq 150 manages to build speed with good momentum, but beyond that, the speed climb is gradual. As far as top speed is concerned, we managed to clock 104 kmph on the test track, which is also the claim figure by TVS, along with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds.

TVS claims the Ntorq 150 can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

As for handling, even with the 12-inch wheel setup, the Ntorq 150 handles well. The tyre's profile is the same as the 125, and the grip levels are good, inspiring confidence to lean into corners. The suspension setup is slightly on the stiffer side, but how it performs in real-world conditions (unpaved roads) is what we will be able to tell better after riding in the city. The brakes have a strong bite, especially at the front, with good progression and feedback. The rear feels a bit soft, but it works out fine for gradual speed reduction.

TVS Ntorq 150: Pricing



The base variant of the Ntorq 150 without the colour TFT is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, and the top-spec variant featured here carries a sticker price of Rs 1.29 lakh, both ex-showroom, introductory.

Offered in two variants with prices starting at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights

TVS Ntorq 150: Verdict



To conclude, as a first ride experience, the new TVS Ntorq 150 has its highlights in the design department that make it appealing despite being based on the 125’s platform. The performance is a positive increment over its smaller sibling and feels close to its rivals in the 150cc sporty scooter market. And while it may not feel like a proper sporty 150cc scooter, it certainly compensates for this with a more accessible price tag for buyers in this segment.

The Ntorq 150 rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends.

However, we do feel that a 14-inch wheel setup and a bit different design would have helped the Ntorq 150 achieve an identity of its own. We will soon have a detailed review of the scooter once we get it for a longer duration.

TVS Ntorq 150 Image Gallery