TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights

After years of manufacturing scooters up to 125 cc, TVS has now looked to move into a more premium scooter segment with the new Ntorq 150. The scooter is the brand’s maiden entry into the 150cc scooter market and will compete with other large-capacity scooters, such as the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160. Here are five things that you should know about the new Ntorq 150:

1 - Based on the same chassis as the Ntorq 125

While sitting in a segment above the Ntorq 125, TVS has based the new Ntorq 150 on the same chassis as its smaller sibling. This means that the 150 cc scooter also shares many of the same key specifications, including a wheelbase of 1,285 mm, which is identical, and a ground clearance of 155 mm. Even the 22 litres underseat storage space and 5.8-litre fuel tank capacity are unchanged over its smaller-displacement sibling. As with the Ntorq 125, the 150 also sits on 12-inch wheels and gets a telescopic front suspension and coil springs with hydraulic dampers at the rear.



2 - New 150 cc engine

Central to the new Ntorq 150 is its new engine. The scooter gets a new 149.7 cc, three-valve, single-cylinder engine that is essentially a derivative of the tried and tested 125 cc mill from its smaller sibling. The unit has been bored out and features a longer stroke and develops a peak 12.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The unit also features an integrated starter generator that provides limited electrical assistance.

TVS claims a top speed of 104 kmph and a 0-60 kmph time of 6.3 seconds. Stopping power comes via a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear.



3 - Design

While the Ntorq 150 shares a lot in common with its smaller sibling, its design is notably different. The 150 certainly looks sharp with notable cuts and creases on the apron and side fairing, and the lack of any cowling on the handlebar. The main headlamps are incorporated into the upper portion of the front apron, while LED daytime running lamps sit lower down.

At the rear, the edgy looks are accentuated by a split tail lamp design as well as a split rear grab handle. The scooter is offered in a choice of four colourways - Racing Red, Turbo Blue, Stealth Silver and Nitro Green.



4 - Features

Moving to the feature front, TVS claims several first-in-segment features for the scooter. This includes the multi-projector headlamps, street & race ride modes, mild-hybrid tech and a high-resolution TFT instrument cluster with 50+ connected features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, navigation and over-the-air updates on the top model. Lower models get a hybrid TFT & LCD display and miss out on some functions such as OTA updates, adaptive screen brightness, telematics, and live vehicle tracking



Other notable features include the presence of traction control (adjustable on the top variant), single-channel ABS and an adjustable brake lever.



5 - Pricing and variants

The Ntorq 150 goes on sale with a choice of two variants - the standard Ntorq 150 and the top-spec that adds the TFT instrument cluster with connected features to the package. The former is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) while the TFT variant sits at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).