2025 TVS Raider 125 Launch Soon; Receives Single-Channel ABS and Rear Disc Brake

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch of the 2025 edition of the Raider 125 as the motorcycles have started arriving at dealerships prior to the launch. For the 2025 edition, TVS has carried out a couple of updates to make the motorcycle more appealing and feature equipped.

Starting with the design updates, the Raider 125 will be offered in new dual-tone colour schemes, one of them will be a bright red with piano black panel, accompanied by silver stripe decals to add a sporty appeal. Previously, TVS has been offering the Raider 125 with red alloy wheels, and for the 2025 edition the front wheel comes painted in red while the rear wheel is offered in black. Lastly, the brake calipers are also finished in red completing the look.

Moving to the cycle parts, the main update is the addition of rear disc brake on the motorcycle which until now was only limited to a disc-drum setup. Additionally, TVS is offering the motorcycle with single-channel ABS. Lastly, the brand is offering slightly wider profile tyres, 90/90-R17 front and 110/80-R17 rear tyres in comparison to the 80/100-R17 and 100/90-R17 configuration.

In terms of the powertrain, it continues to be the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit, which produces 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

While the official prices aren’t out yet, expect the 2025 edition of the Raider 125 to carry a decent premium over the recently revised prices due to GST reform.

