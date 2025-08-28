TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its latest all-electric scooter in the Indian market. Named the Orbiter, the scooter is expected to be positioned below the currently on-sale iQube as a more accessible offering. Patent filings of the electric scooter, filed in Indonesia, have surfaced previously, giving us an idea of what to expect. This will be the third addition to TVS's electric scooter lineup in India, after the iQube and the TVS X.

Also Read: New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter



TVS’ previous patent images have given us a glimpse of the Orbiter’s design. The scooter will feature a very utilitarian design with boxy and upright proportions while retaining some of the design elements seen on the iQube. These include the edge-to-edge DRL on the front apron and the taillight. The scooter also features a front visor and a horizontal headlamp setup. It is also expected to come with features such as a digital cluster.

Also Read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?



When it comes to cycle parts, the suspension set-up is also expected to be quite basic with a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are likely to be handled by drum brakes on both ends. The electric motor, meanwhile, looks to be mounted in the rear wheel hub. The powertrain details about the scooter are currently under wraps, with more information to be revealed at the launch event.