TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS’s new electric scooter, the Orbiter, is expected to be positioned below the currently-on-sale iQube
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2025

    TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its latest all-electric scooter in the Indian market. Named the Orbiter, the scooter is expected to be positioned below the currently on-sale iQube as a more accessible offering. Patent filings of the electric scooter, filed in Indonesia, have surfaced previously, giving us an idea of what to expect. This will be the third addition to TVS's electric scooter lineup in India, after the iQube and the TVS X.

     

    Also Read: New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter
    TVS electric scooter

    TVS’ previous patent images have given us a glimpse of the Orbiter’s design. The scooter will feature a very utilitarian design with boxy and upright proportions while retaining some of the design elements seen on the iQube. These include the edge-to-edge DRL on the front apron and the taillight. The scooter also features a front visor and a horizontal headlamp setup. It is also expected to come with features such as a digital cluster. 

     

    Also Read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?
     TVS electric scooter 2

    When it comes to cycle parts, the suspension set-up is also expected to be quite basic with a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are likely to be handled by drum brakes on both ends. The electric motor, meanwhile, looks to be mounted in the rear wheel hub. The powertrain details about the scooter are currently under wraps, with more information to be revealed at the launch event. 

    11:30 AM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The launch of the TVS Orbiter is all set to begin by 12:30 PM.

    TVS electric scooter
    11:45 AM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The Orbiter is likely to be positioned as the most affordable electric scooter is TVS's lineup. 

    TVS electric scooter
    12:40 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The launch event for the TVS Orbiter has begun.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 39 10 PM
    12:43 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    TVS has started proceedings by completely unveiling the Orbiter electric scooter. Here are some images:

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 45 08 PM 2
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 45 08 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 45 08 PM
    12:47 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    Here are some of the features that will be offered on the TVS Orbiter.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 49 13 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 49 12 PM 3
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 49 12 PM 2
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 49 12 PM 1
    12:48 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The TVS Orbiter will be priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This is the effective price after the e-drive incentive has been applied.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 52 13 PM
    12:52 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The digital cluster on the Orbiter will feature turn-by-turn navigation and incoming call and SMS alerts.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 56 03 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 12 56 02 PM
    1:00 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The Orbiter will feature a 3.1 kWh battery pack that delivers an IDC range of 158 km.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 1 03 21 PM
    1:06 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The TVS Orbiter has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a boot volume of 34 litres.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 1 08 56 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 1 08 56 PM
    1:10 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    The Orbiter will be offered in six colour options- Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 28 at 1 13 17 PM
    1:15 PM
    Aug 28, 2025

    For more details on TVS' latest electric scooter in town, head to our launch story: TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

    TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched
    # TVS Motor Co# TVS electric two-wheeler# TVS electric scooter# Blogview# bike# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

