TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its latest all-electric scooter in the Indian market. Named the Orbiter, the scooter is expected to be positioned below the currently on-sale iQube as a more accessible offering. Patent filings of the electric scooter, filed in Indonesia, have surfaced previously, giving us an idea of what to expect. This will be the third addition to TVS's electric scooter lineup in India, after the iQube and the TVS X.
TVS’ previous patent images have given us a glimpse of the Orbiter’s design. The scooter will feature a very utilitarian design with boxy and upright proportions while retaining some of the design elements seen on the iQube. These include the edge-to-edge DRL on the front apron and the taillight. The scooter also features a front visor and a horizontal headlamp setup. It is also expected to come with features such as a digital cluster.
When it comes to cycle parts, the suspension set-up is also expected to be quite basic with a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are likely to be handled by drum brakes on both ends. The electric motor, meanwhile, looks to be mounted in the rear wheel hub. The powertrain details about the scooter are currently under wraps, with more information to be revealed at the launch event.
The launch of the TVS Orbiter is all set to begin by 12:30 PM.
The Orbiter is likely to be positioned as the most affordable electric scooter is TVS's lineup.
The launch event for the TVS Orbiter has begun.
TVS has started proceedings by completely unveiling the Orbiter electric scooter. Here are some images:
Here are some of the features that will be offered on the TVS Orbiter.
The TVS Orbiter will be priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This is the effective price after the e-drive incentive has been applied.
The digital cluster on the Orbiter will feature turn-by-turn navigation and incoming call and SMS alerts.
The Orbiter will feature a 3.1 kWh battery pack that delivers an IDC range of 158 km.
The TVS Orbiter has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a boot volume of 34 litres.
The Orbiter will be offered in six colour options- Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.
