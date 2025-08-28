TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Ntorq 160 India Launch On September 4 TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures 2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 LakhVinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 ReviewIndian Scout Lineup launched | Prices Start @12.99 lakh | Details | Walkaround2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

The Orbiter is TVS' second offering in the affordable scooter segment after the iQube, but takes a more utilitarian approach to mass electric mobility.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Orbiter is equipped with a 3.1 kWh battery.
  • Has a range of up to 158 kilometres (IDC).
  • Features a 14-inch front wheel and 12-inch rear wheel; no disc brakes.

TVS has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the Orbiter, priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including PM E-Drive subsidy). This is the second offering from TVS in the affordable electric scooter segment after the widely popular iQube, but the Orbiter adopts a different, more utility-focused approach in terms of its packaging. At this time, it appears the Orbiter is available in a single variant only, unlike the iQube, which is available with multiple battery options and tops out at a much higher price.

 

Also Read: TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights

 

TVS Orbiter: What does it look like?

The Orbiter appears to be a taller and narrower scooter compared to the iQube. The LED headlight sits on top of the apron, with an LED light strip spanning the width of the scooter's face. The Orbiter also employs bolder, brighter colours (six in total), and has multi-tone body panels – like we'd seen on the Gogoro Crossover – for a more futuristic look. The tail section is reminiscent of the Ather Rizta.

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 2

Orbiter has a narrower, boxier appearance than the iQube.

 

Central to the Orbiter is its 14-inch front alloy wheel, two sizes bigger than the iQube's. However, it continues with a 12-inch wheel at the rear, which also incorporates the scooter's hub-mounted motor. The Orbiter has 169 mm of ground clearance. At 112 kg, it is roughly 5 kg lighter than the iQube 3.1 kWh.

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 3

Tail-section is reminiscent of the Ather Rizta.

 

TVS Orbiter: What about seating and storage?

TVS claims the Orbiter has a seat that's 845 mm long, as well as a spacious 290 mm ‘straight-line’ flat footboard. Seat height is rated at a friendly 763 mm. 

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 7

‘Flatform’ seat is 845 mm long.

 

There's a storage compartment built into the back of the apron, and the Orbiter also has 34 litres of underseat storage space, which TVS says is sufficient to accommodate two helmets.

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 9

Underseat storage is rated at 34 litres.

 

TVS Orbiter: What is the range and performance like?

With a 3.1 kWh battery, the TVS Orbiter will have a range of up to 158 kilometres on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), but we expect the real-world range to be closer to 100 km. Peak power output from the hub-mounted BLDC motor is a mere 2.5 kW (3.3 bhp), but peak torque has not been disclosed. 

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 8

Hill-hold assist comes standard on the Orbiter.

 

The Orbiter will have two ride modes – Eco and City – a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 68 kmph. Gradeability is rated at seven degrees, and the Orbiter also comes with cruise control.

 

TVS will bundle a 650-watt charger with the Orbiter, which will take over four hours to charge the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent, with a full charge likely to take well over six hours. Warranty on the charger, battery as well as the scooter is three years or 50,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier.

 

TVS Orbiter: What about safety and connectivity features?

Given the scooter's budget positioning, it is unsurprising to see some of the choices TVS has made. The Orbiter only comes with a 5.5-inch colour LCD dash, but it incorporates connected features enabled via a smartphone app. Crash, fall, anti-theft, geo-fencing, and time-fencing alerts are included, as are incoming call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 6

Orbiter comes with a 5.5-inch colour LCD dashboard.

 

However, TVS has completely omitted disc brakes from the Orbiter, so it only comes with drum brakes at both ends, and is available only with a combi-braking system (CBS), and not anti-lock braking (ABS). However, the Orbiter does come with hill hold assist and motor cut-off when the scooter falls.
 

TVS Orbiter: Which e-scooters does it rival?

The Orbiter is priced on par with the iQube 3.1 kWh, which is much more powerful and quicker, and also has a front disc brake, but is cheaper than other, better-equipped variants of the iQube. 

 

It also matches the Bajaj Chetak 3001, Vida VX2 Plus and the Ather Rizta S on price.

# TVS Orbiter# TVS Motor Company# TVS# Orbiter# Electric scooters# Electric two wheelers# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
    New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter
  • Owing to a shortage of rare earth magnets sourced from China, production of the Chetak had reportedly dropped to just under 11,000 units in July, resulting in lower-than-usual sales in August.
    Bajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
  • The TVS M1-S will essentially be a rebadged version of the Ion M1-S, which is made by Ion Mobility, a Singapore-based startup
    TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Super Soldier Edition is the newest addition to the popular Ntorq 125 Super Squad series.
    TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At Rs 98,117
  • The Super Squad editions pay tribute to superheroes from the Marvel universe with special liveries
    New TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition Models To Launch Soon

Latest News

  • At the onset of festive season, Indian car market will be flooded with many new cars including a few EVs
    September Bonanza For Car Buyers: Six New Launches Coming
  • Once launched, the Ntorq 160 will be TVS’s first 160 offering in the category.
    TVS Ntorq 160 India Launch On September 4
  • The Orbiter is TVS’s entry-level scooter, which sits below the iQube in the lineup.
    TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • With this update, the SUV gets a few feature additions, which has resulted in a price hike
    2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 Lakh
  • VinFast is set to debut in India with the launch of the VF7 and VF6. Here’s what to expect from the Vietnamese EV maker’s big India entry.
    VinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6
  • The Orbiter is TVS' second offering in the affordable scooter segment after the iQube, but takes a more utilitarian approach to mass electric mobility.
    TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
  • The scheme is currently available for the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.
    Lexus India Rolls Out New ‘Smart Ownership’ Assured Buyback Programme
  • It isn’t a station wagon anymore, but the new XC70 is a full-fat SUV with a plug-in hybrid offering a whopping 200km EV range, fast charging in 23 minutes, and premium Scandinavian design.
    Volvo Unveils New XC70 Plug-In Hybrid With 200kms EV Range
  • TVS’s new electric scooter, the Orbiter, is expected to be positioned below the currently-on-sale iQube
    TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The T-Roc, in its second generation, has grown in size and will get strong hybrid powertrain options later.
    Second-Gen Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel