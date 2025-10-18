TVS Motor Company has officially jumped into the adventure motorcycle game in India with the launch of the all-new Apache RTX. The ADV segment, especially the sub-500 cc range, has been garnering a lot of attention, and TVS clearly doesn’t want to miss out. The Apache RTX is set to take on some strong rivals, including the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX, both well-established names in the category. So, let’s see how TVS’s newest player stacks up against the competition on paper.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX 300 Adventure Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Specification Check

TVS Apache RTX KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-Strom SX Engine 299cc liquid-cooled 249cc liquid-cooled 249cc liquid-cooled Max Power 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm Peak Torque 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Power-to-weight 197 bhp/tonne 172 bhp/tonne 156 bhp/tonne

The new TVS Apache packs a larger 299 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. That’s noticeably higher than the KTM’s 30.5 bhp/25 Nm and the Suzuki’s 26 bhp/22.2 Nm from their 249 cc engines. All three motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox, but the KTM and TVS also feature a quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle, while the Suzuki misses out on these. All three motorcycles come with a slipper clutch.

In terms of power-to-weight ratio, the Apache RTX again takes the lead with 197 bhp per tonne, ahead of the KTM 250 Adventure’s 172 bhp per tonne and the V-Strom SX’s 156 bhp per tonne. On paper, this means the RTX should provide stronger acceleration and better overall performance.

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Dimensions and Weight

TVS Apache RTX KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-Strom SX Kerb Weight 180 kg 177 kg 167 kg Seat Height 835 mm 825 mm 835 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 litres 14.5 litres 12 litres Wheelbase 1430 mm NA 1440 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 227 mm 205 mm

Among the three, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is the heaviest, tipping the scales at 180 kg, followed by the KTM 250 Adventure at 177 kg and the Suzuki V-Strom SX at 167 kg. Both the Apache RTX and V-Strom SX have a seat height of 835 mm, while the KTM sits slightly lower at 825 mm, which could make it marginally more accessible to shorter riders.

Fuel tank capacities differ across the trio, with the KTM 250 Adventure offering the largest at 14.5 litres, compared to the Apache RTX’s 12.5 litres and the V-Strom SX’s 12 litres. The wheelbase of the TVS measures 1,430 mm, close to the V-Strom SX’s 1,440 mm, while KTM hasn’t officially listed its figure. Ground clearance is where the KTM leads clearly, standing at 227 mm, ahead of the Suzuki’s 205 mm and the TVS’s 200 mm.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX: In Pictures

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Cycle Parts

TVS Apache RTX KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-Strom SX Suspension USD/Monoshock USD/Monoshock Telescopic/Monoshock Travel Front/Rear 180 mm/180 mm 200 mm/205 mm 120 mm/NA Tyre size front/Rear 19-inch/17-inch 19-inch/17-inch 19-inch/17-inch Brakes Front/Rear 320 mm/240 mm 320 mm/240 mm disc/disc

Coming to hardware, both the Apache RTX and the KTM 250 Adventure feature upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while the V-Strom SX uses a more conventional telescopic front fork paired with a monoshock. The Apache, however, offers adjustable suspension in its top-spec BTO variant.

When it comes to suspension travel, the KTM 250 Adventure offers the longest range, with 200 mm at the front and 205 mm at the rear. The Apache RTX sits in the middle with 180 mm of travel at both ends, while the V-Strom SX offers 120 mm of front travel.

All three bikes ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod on tubeless tyres. For braking, both the TVS Apache RTX and KTM 250 Adventure use a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, while the Suzuki V-Strom SX also employs disc brakes at both ends.

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Features

The TVS Apache RTX 300 brings a long list of equipment to the table, including a few firsts. Features such as traction control and cruise control are standard across all variants. Higher trims also introduce a 5-inch TFT display that supports Google Maps mirroring and smartphone connectivity. Complementing the electronics package is a ride-by-wire throttle, which opens the door for a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, and four riding modes: Urban, Tour, Rain and Rally.

On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The display supports smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also features a ride-by-wire throttle system and comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter. However, the 250 Adventure does not include traction control or cruise control functions.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review



Lastly, the Suzuki V-Strom SX gets a digital LCD instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect app. The system allows for call, message, and turn-by-turn navigation alerts. Unlike its rivals, the V-Strom SX does not feature ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, or cruise control.

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Price

TVS Apache RTX KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V-Strom SX Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 1.99 lakh – Rs 2.29 lakh Rs 2.39 lakh 1.98 lakh

Prices for the TVS Apache RTX start at Rs 1.99 lakh and go up to Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) depending on the variant. The KTM 250 Adventure sits higher at Rs 2.39 lakh, while the Suzuki V-Strom SX is the most affordable, priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, even the top variant of the TVS undercuts the KTM by Rs 10,000.