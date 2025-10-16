This festive season, Toyota has launched a limited edition package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Called the Aero Edition, the new accessory kit will be offered with all variants of the compact SUV. The styling package comes with a host of accessories to enhance the visual appearance of the Hyryder, and will be offered in the four colour options – White, Silver, Black, and Red.

The exterior styling kit of the Aero Edition includes a new, bolder front spoiler, a sportier rear spoiler and new side skirts that add a premium touch to the Hyryder. The exclusive styling package accessories are available at an additional cost of Rs 31,999 and will be offered across all Toyota dealerships nationwide.

The Toyota Hyryder is offered in about five key variants, but based on engine options, transmission choices, and fuel types (petrol, hybrid & CNG), you can have the SUV in 21 different iterations. The price range starts from Rs. 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rs 31,999 for the Aero Edition kit is, of course, extra.

The Hyryder is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, along with a CNG option. There is also a strong hybrid version, which also has a 1.5-litre motor with a hybrid system. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit and e-CVT automatic for the hybrid model.