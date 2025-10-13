Toyota Motor Corporation has previewed two new concepts set to debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025. The first is a two-door coupe concept under the Century nameplate with the second, an MPV from Lexus, suggesting that the LS nameplate could be revived in the future as a large luxury MPV.



Toyota Century Coupe-SUV Concept



First up is a coupe-SUV concept under the prestigious Century nameplate. On the design front, the concept carries over a lot of the Century’s SUV design elements from the boxy and upright proportions, quad headlights and tail lamp set-up, upright grille (though with a unique finish) and large wheels.



The coupe’s sportier elements become visible from the bonnet which features air vents to suck out heat, a sleek coupe roofline flowing to the rear lip and a B-pillar-less design. Toyota also looks to have forgone the use of conventional passenger doors in favour of what looks to be power sliding doors that slide forward to provide access to the cabin. And while at first glance it may look like a 3-door design, the concept features quarter-size rear doors similar to some crew-cab pick-up trucks and the Mazda RX8 to imporve access to the rear seats.

Powertrain is yet to be confirmed, though it could feature the V6 strong hybrid set-yp from the production SUV.



Lexus LS Concept MPV



Lexus earlier in the year announced the end of the road for the LS, the brand’s take on a flagship luxury sedan to take on the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-class. However, it looks like the LS name might not stay dead after the end of the sedan in 2026.



Lexus is set to unveil a new LS Concept at the Japan Mobility Show, but this time, instead of a sedan, we’re getting a six-wheel MPV. Lexus has provided a glimpse of the six-wheel LS Concept MPV ahead of its public unveiling, showcasing the MPV’s angular proportions and silhouette.



Design elements visible include a sliding rear door with what looks to be powered seats in the back, a heavily raked A-pillar, elements of the front and rear lighting and most importantly, a six-wheel layout with illuminated wheel centres. The MPV concept looks to feature staggered wheel sizes with large units up front and the rear quartet being smaller.



Here, too, no powertrain is confirmed, but it could feature either a hybrid or all-electric drivetrain.

Toyota-GR GT Likely To Be Showcased In Near Production Form

Another highlight at the stall is expected to be the Toyota GT concept - the Toyota derivative of the Lexus LFA successor. The company recently previewed the production sports car as part of a billboard advertisement in Japan with the same also visible on Toyota’s dedicated Japan Mobility Show microsite. This suggests that the model could be showcased in near-production form. Toyota has also confirmed that something big is coming at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon early next year, suggesting that the GT could make its global public debut at the upcoming motor show.