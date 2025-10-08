2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched For The Festive Season

The Toyota Fortuner has a new Edition bang in the middle of the festive season. The Fortuner Leader Edition returns for the 2025 model year with many exterior and interior changes and, like before, is being offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options. While Toyota has not revealed the prices officially, it is expected to come at a premium when compared to the variants it is based on.

Compared to the 2024 edition, the 2025 Leader Edition gets a revised mesh-style grille with chrome accents, along with a new front spoiler at the base of the bumper. There's more chrome garnish along the lower bumper as well. As before, the Fortuner Leader Edition rides on black-finished alloy wheels. It also has a dual-tone black roof and a signature hood emblem for individuality. It is available in 4 colour options - Super White, Pearl White, and Silver.

Moving to the cabin, the 2025 Leader Edition gets a new dual-tone black and maroon upholstery finish. On the feature front, it continues to offer tyre pressure monitoring from before but now also gets new smart auto folding wing mirrors as well as illuminated scuff plates.

Also Read: Toyota Rumion MPV Gets 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Start At Rs 10.44 Lakh

The Fortuner Leader Edition is being offered with just the 2.8 L Diesel engine, which makes 210 bhp and up to 500 Nm peak torque. It is available with only the 4x2 variants of the SUV.

Bookings for this new edition have now begun.