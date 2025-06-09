HomeNews & Reviews
Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In IndiaToyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000
Tata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTriumph Tiger 900 GT Road Test: Still the best ADV? | review | carandbike
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Toyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000

The highest price increase has been noted in the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Fortuner SUV.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on June 9, 2025

Highlights

  • Toyota Fortuner gets a price hike on select variants
  • Base variant now dearer by Rs 68,000
  • Prices range between Rs 36.73 lakh and Rs 52.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the launch of the new Fortuner NeoDrive mild-hybrid variant, Toyota has hiked prices of select variants of the Fortuner. The popular Toyota SUV has seen a maximum hike of Rs 68,000. Additionally, the Legender model of the Fortuner has also seen an increase in its price.   

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh

  

toyota fortuner legender neo drive hybrid

The revised prices impact a range of Fortuner variants in the lineup, including the base petrol and diesel models. The petrol 4x2 manual transmission variant has received the steepest price hike of Rs 68,000. Meanwhile, multiple diesel variants, including the 4x2 manual and automatic, 4x4 manual, 4x4 automatic GR-S, as well as the Legender 4x2 AT and 4x4 MT, have received a uniform price increase of Rs 40,000. 

  

After the price hike, the Toyota Fortuner is priced at Rs 36.05 lakh for the petrol 4x2 AT variant. Diesel variants start at Rs 36.73 lakh for the 4x2 MT and go up to Rs 52.34 lakh for the top-spec 4x4 AT GR-S version. Meanwhile, the Legender variant is currently priced between Rs 44.51 lakh and Rs 50.09 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

  Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is offered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and delivers 420 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox, and 500 Nm with the automatic. The 2.7-litre petrol engine makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, available only with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The newly launched NeoDrive mild-hybrid tech is offered with the diesel variants and is claimed to offer better fuel efficiency.  
  

Toyota also recently announced achieving a milestone, having sold over 3 lakh units of the Fortuner in India since its launch in 2009. 

