Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 13.89 Lakh

Hot on the heels of the XUV 7XO, Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO EV in India at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The replacement to the XUV 400, the 3XO EV become the most affordable Mahindra electric SUV on sale in the country and is offered in two variants and with a single battery pack.



Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices, Variants Explained



Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Variant Price (ex-showroom) AX5 Rs 13.89 lakh AX7 L Rs 14.96 lakh

On the design front, the EV adopts the styling of the internal combustion 3XO down to the alloy wheels, with the most notable changes being the body coloured grille and revised central air vent on the bumper with body coloured inserts. As with the 400, the 3XO EV gets copper-finished trim inserts and badging on the exterior and retains the ‘twin peaks’ Mahindra logo (also finished in copper).

Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh





Inside, the cabin design is much the same story, with only the interior trim colours being the biggest giveaway. It gets copper interior inserts along the dashboard, doors and centre console.

Buyers can pick between two variants - AX5 and AX7 L, both coming equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery - the same capacity as the XUV 400 EV. Electric motor output is also similar at 148 bhp and 310 Nm, with Mahindra claiming a real-world range of up to 285 km on a full charge.

Also read: Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic Sales



On the equipment front the AX5 packs in features such as three drive modes, frequency selective dampers, a sunroof, twin 10.25-inch displays, AdrenoX with Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, cruise control, rear view camera, dual zone climate control, keyless entry & go, auto headlamps and wipers, wireless charging pad, electronic parking brake, ESP, 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitoring.



Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: Big Electric SUV, Bigger Expectations



The AX7L builds on this with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, larger 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lamp, Harman Kardon audio system, 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitoring, front parking sensors, auto dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox and most importantly, Level 2 ADAS tech.



Mahindra says deliveries of the 3XO EV will commence from February 23, 2026, with the SUV going up against the Tata Nexon EV and the MG Windsor, which also sits in a similar price bracket.