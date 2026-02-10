Mahindra Introduces Remote Service Vans For EVs In Delhi

Mahindra is looking to enhance the after-sales service experience for its electric SUV owners with the rollout of new mobile service vans. For now, restricted to the Delhi-NCR region, Mahindra says that the new service will enable anywhere servicing of its electric vehicle without the need to physically visit a service centre. Additionally, minor vehicle repairs are also capable.



Mobile service vehicles to support Mahindra's range of electric SUVs.

Mahindra says that the mobile service vehicles come equipped with a hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer, car care services and even a vehicle charger with an on-board battery pack.



The carmaker has confirmed that the mobile service vehicles will also be launched in other cities in India in the coming weeks.



Aside from the mobile service, Mahindra has also said that it has opened 5 new service centres in Delhi-NCR, adding 70 service bays. These service centres will be open to all Mahindra vehicles.