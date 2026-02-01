Auto Sales Jan 2026: Tata Claims Second Place With Over 70,000 Units Sold; Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales
January has started off strongly for multiple carmakers, with Tata claiming the no. 2 position in domestic sales ahead of Mahindra and Hyundai. The Indian carmaker reported its best-ever month in India with sales of over 70,000 units on the back of strong demand for the likes of the Nexon and the recently refreshed Punch. Mahindra placed third, reporting a sales growth year-on-year with over 63,000 units sold, while Hyundai retained fourth place with domestic sales of over 59,000 units.
Tata Motors
Domestic Sales: 70,222 units
Growth: 46.1 per cent
Tata Motors had a very strong start to 2026, reporting a 46 per cent sales growth in January 2026 over the same month last year in the domestic market. Domestic sales in the month amounted to 70,222 units - up from 48,076 units in the same month last year, and also notably higher than the 50,046 units reported in December 2025.
The backbone for the strong showing came from the Nexon and recently refreshed Punch - both SUV reporting best ever sales numbers in the month. Sales of the Nexon in the month stood at over 23,000 units - the SUV also crossed the 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the process, while sales of the Punch stood in excess of 19,000 units. The Punch incidentally also crossed the 7 lakh unit sales milestone - the last 2 lakh units sold in the last 1 year.
The carmaker also said that it was seeing strong traction for models such as the new Sierra and Harrier & Safari petrol with plans in place to ramp up production for the Sierra.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Domestic Sales: 63,510
Growth: 25 per cent
Mahindra too saw a strong start to 2026 with a 25 per cent year-on-year growth over January 2025. Domestic sales in the month stood at 63,510 units - up from 50,659 units last year and also higher than the 50,946 units sold in December 2025.
Year-to-date, Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth for the financial year 2025-2026 with total SUV sales of 5,39,986 units as against 4,53,019 units in the previous financial year.
Hyundai
Domestic sales: 59,107 units
Growth: 9.5 per cent
Hyundai India has started 2026 with its best-ever sales numbers for a month, with over 59,000 units sold in the Indian market. This marked a 9.5 per cent growth over January 2025 and a 39 per cent growth over December 2025 (42,416 units sold). Total sales stood at 73,137 units - also the highest yet for the brand, with exports standing at 14,030 units.
The carmaker also reported its best-ever sales numbers for the Venue subcompact SUV and Aura subcompact sedan in the month. Sales for the former stood at 12,413 units while the latter witnessed sales of 7,978 units.
Toyota
Domestic sales: 30,630 units
Growth: 17 per cent
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported domestic sales of 30,630 units - up 17 per cent from 26,178 units sold in January 2025. Exports stood at 3,250 units - a minor 2 per cent gain year-on-year, while cumulative sales were up 15 per cent from 29,371 units to 33,880 units.
JSW MG Motor
Domestic sales: 4,843 units
Growth: 9 per cent
JSW MG Motor India started 2026 on a positive note with a 9 per cent sales growth year-on-year. The carmaker reported domestic wholesales of 4,843 units - down from 6,500 units sold in December 2025.
