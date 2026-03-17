Skoda Kushaq Facelift India Launch On March 21

Skoda India will announce prices for the Kushaq facelift on March 21, 2026 - almost two months after its debut on January 20. The update Kushaq brings with it a slew of changes, both on the surface and under the skin, with the biggest being a new automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSi engine.

Also read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Revealed With New Tech, Powertrain Updates







The facelift does bring with it some design updates, including a revised front fascia with a wider grille - with embedded lightbar on higher variants, revamped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail lamps and new alloy wheel designs. Changes to the cabin are less notable, with the biggest differences being the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on top variants, lighter black and beige colour upholstery and matte finished trim inserts in place of the previous gloss.



Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of Launch



On the feature front, new additions include the aforementioned digital instrument cluster and rear seats with a massage function for the outer passengers - a feature unique to the Kushaq in the segment. Other features on offer include auto headlamps and wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a rear wiper, a rear defogger, an auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats and an updated 10-inch touchscreen with a Google Automotive AI-powered voice assistant.

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone



The Kushaq facelift will be offered in five variants - Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige & Monte Carlo.



Rear massage seats unique in the segment.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices Revealed

On the mechanical side, the Kushaq retains the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine options. As mentioned in the first paragraph, the biggest update comes in the form of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI that replaces the older 6-speed unit. The 1.5 TSI retains the services of a 7-speed DSG.



Bookings for the Kushaq are currently open, with deliveries also expected to commence this month.