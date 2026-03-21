Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh

Skoda has launched the Kushaq facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 10.69 lakh and going up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, this means that the starting price of the Kushaq has only risen by Rs 3,000, with the outgoing model priced from Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices are as follows:



Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic+ Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh --- Signature Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh --- Sportline Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 15.74 lakh --- Prestige Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Monte Carlo --- Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?



The Kushaq gets some notable updates over the SUV it replaces, both cosmetically and under the skin. The fascia gets a wider grille, new bumpers and revamped LED headlamps. Depending on the variant, the grille also features an embedded lightbar. Down the sides, the changes come down to the new alloy wheel designs, while around the back, new lightbar-style taillamps and a redesigned rear bumper complete the exterior overhaul.



Inside, the cosmetic changes are limited to the trim finishers and upholstery colours, with more notable changes coming in the form of the features. Skoda, however, claims improved seat cushioning on the rear seat for improved passenger comfort. Top spec models pack in some new features such as a panoramic sunroof, new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster - up from 8.0 inches, an updated 10.1-inch infotainment system with an AI voice assistant, and first-in-segment rear massage seats. Other features, such as powered and ventilated front seats, and a Skoda sound system with a subwoofer, are carried over.



Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of Launch



Buyers can pick between five variants - Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Even the base trim is decently equipped, getting features such as a sunroof, 16-inch alloys, auto LED headlamps, auto wipers, auto climate control, rear wiper & defogger, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.



Mechanically, the 1.0 TSi and 1.5 TSI engine options have been carried over. The 1.0 TSI gets a manual gearbox as standard, while the 1.5 TSI is DSG only. New to the line-up is an 8-speed automatic gearbox that replaces the older 6-speed unit offered with the 1.0 TSI mill. Skoda claims an ARAI-tested mileage of 19.09 kmpl for the 1.0 TSI with the new 8-speed gearbox. The 1.0 TSI MT is good for 19.66 kmpl while the 1.5 TSI DSG offers a claimed 18.72 kmpl.



The new Ksuhaq goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara & Victoris, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate and the Volkswagen Taigun.