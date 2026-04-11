2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo: Top Variants Compared
- Both get 1.5-litre TSI with DSG gearbox
- Kushaq gets rear seat massage function
- Both get sporty blacked-out styling elements
Having compared the base variants of the compact SUVs, we now compare the sportier top-spec variants, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo. Both SUVs continue to share the same MQB-A0-IN platform and powertrain, making this comparison largely about feature packaging at the top end.
Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Classic+: Base Variants Compared
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Engine & Gearbox
Both SUVs are powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, with no differences in performance or drivetrain configuration. The distinction, however, lies in the availability of an additional powertrain option; the Kushaq also offers the 1.0-litre TSI engine with an 8-speed torque converter automatic even in its top-spec trim, which is not available on the Taigun.
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Fuel Efficiency
For the 1.5-litre TSI paired with the DSG automatic, the efficiency figures between the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq remain nearly identical. The Taigun is rated at 18.85 kmpl, while the Kushaq follows closely at 18.72 kmpl, resulting in a marginal difference of 0.13 kmpl between the two.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT - Launch Soon!
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Interior & Displays
Both models are equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The systems support smartphone connectivity and connected car features, with no difference in display size or functionality between the two.
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Features & Equipment
At the top-spec level, both SUVs offer a largely identical feature set. This includes ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a single-pane electric sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming IRVM.
The distinction lies in the rear seat, with the Kushaq Monte Carlo offering a rear seat massage function, which is not available on the Taigun GT Plus Sport. Beyond this, both SUVs remain closely matched in terms of equipment, with no additional feature advantages for either model at this level.
Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Styling
Both models adopt a sportier visual identity through blacked-out exterior elements. The Kushaq Monte Carlo features black treatment across the grille, alloy wheels, badging and exterior accents, along with contrast detailing.
The Taigun GT Plus Sport also features blacked-out elements and GT-specific styling cues and badging, giving it a sport-oriented appearance.
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Safety
Safety equipment remains identical across both SUVs. Both models come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, traction control, hill-hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
Taigun GT Plus Sport vs Kushaq Monte Carlo: Price
The Skoda Kushaq's Monte Carlo trim is priced from Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, prices for the Taigun are yet to be announced and are expected to be rolled out later this month. For context, the outgoing model topped out at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
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