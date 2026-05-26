1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car
- 122 kWh battery offers over 530 km range
- Launch control unlocks peak 1035 bhp and 990 Nm (at motor) torque
- e-Manettino modes allows users to switch between rear- & all-wheel drive
Ferrari has lifted the covers off the all-new Luce, the brand’s first-ever electric GT and one that is very likely to split opinion. The Luce shares very little in terms of design with any other Ferrari – current or past, with the EV also holding the distinction of being the first Ferrari ever to offer a proper 5-seater cabin with a bench seat in the rear.
Also read: 2026 Ferrari Amalfi First Look: Rs 5.59 Crore GT Picks Up Where The Roma Left Off
Ferrari Luce EV: Design & Styling
Starting with the design, the Luce is the result of a design collaboration between Ferrari’s in-house design studio and LoveFrom, a design studio headed by Sir Jonathan Paul Ive – the person credited with designing the iPhone. To that end, the Luce’s design is unconventional when compared to other Ferraris. The central passenger cell is finished in black with the remainder of the bodywork essentially wrapped around it and incorporating hidden aerodynamic elements. Up front, the Luce features an aerodynamic wing integrated at the top of the fascia, with the bonnet structure flowing lower down into the front bumper, which features active flaps over the vents to improve aero.
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Moving to the sides, the Luce features a four-door design with suicide-style (rear-hinged) rear doors, operated via buttons neatly integrated into the door panels at the B-pillar. The front doors feature a prominent black-finished recessed vent replete with a Ferrari logo. At the rear, the top of the boot lid neatly integrates a spoiler into the bodywork. The circular taillamps – possibly the only links to Ferrari’s of the past are integrated into a blacked-out panel that spans the width of the boot lid.
Overall, the Luce’s design comes across as more of an acquired taste and one that will split opinion.
Ferrari Luce: Interior Design
Also read: Ferrari’s First EV Named Luce; Retro-Style Interior Revealed
Ferrari first provided a look at the Luce’s cabin back in February, and the biggest talking point here is the seating. This is Ferrari’s first proper 5-seater, with the new EV architecture allowing the Italian supercar maker to offer a flat floor at the rear. Up front, the dashboard follows a retro-minimalist theme with the digital instrument cluster designed to appear as a more traditional trio of analogue displays while the central touchscreen is mounted on a pivoting joint allowing it to be rotated towards the driver or front passenger. Unlike other Ferraris, there is no dedicated front passenger display.
The rear seats get their own climate controls with a screen built into the back of the central floor console.
Also read: New Ferrari 849 Revives Iconic Testarossa Nameplate; Brings Hybrid V8 Power
Ferrari Luce EV: Powertrain
Exterior design aside, the other big talking points are the detailed specifications of the EV. The Luce’s quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain develops a peak 1035 bhp and 990 Nm (11,500 Nm at the wheels) with launch control activated making it powerful in its own right but its far from the most power Ferrari – the F80 makes 1186 bhp from a V6 PHEV drivetrain, or the most powerful quad-motor EV in the market – that record stands with BYD’s YangWang U9 Xtreme with over 2900 bhp. Even AMG’s new all-electric GT Four-Door develops a peak 1153 bhp from a tri-motor set-up.
Also read: First Ferrari ‘Elettrica’ EV To Feature Quad-Motor AWD With Over 1,000 BHP, 500KM+ Range
In terms of outright performance, Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds, a 0-200 kmph time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 310 kmph. In terms of range, the 122 kWh battery will offer a range of over 530 km – a WLTP-tested figure is still awaited. The Luce weighs a cool 2,260 kg.
As mentioned previously by Ferrari, the Luce features an 800V EV architecture capable of supporting peak DC charging at up to 350 kW. Ferrari says that the Luce can also support peak rates of up to 150 kW at 400V chargers out of the box.
An interesting aspect of the Luce is the engine note. Ferrari has chosen to forgo offering buyers a synthetic V8 or V12 engine note from the speakers instead using precision accelerometers to pick up the vibrations of the chassis components from the electric motors, running the audio through a filtering and equalisation system and pumping the finished audio into the cabin and outside the vehicle. Depending on the drive modes, the audio can be turned off.
Ferrari Luce EV: Dynamics
With the Luce, Ferrari offers multiple levels of performance tailoring based around the paddle shifters behind the wheel and the five-position Manettino and three-position e-Manettino switches. The Manettino switch can adjust the vehicle’s performance based on road conditions ranging from ICE to ESC Off, while the e-Manettino lets users control the amount of peak power available at any given time. The e-Manettino offers three modes to pick between – Range that turns the Luce into a rear-wheel drive vehicle with peak output capped at 429 bhp and a 260 kmph top speed to maximise range. Tour unlocks the front axle, taking peak power to 617 bhp, while Performance unlocks 972 bhp and the 310 kmph top speed.
Also read: Ferrari 12Cilindri India Review: Straight From The Heart
As for the paddle shifters, Ferrari says that the left unit controls the intensity of the brake energy recuperation while the right unit allows users to adjust the torque delivery profiles across five power levels.
Ferrari says that the four-motor set-up also allows it to offer full torque vectoring capabilities on both axles during both acceleration and braking to enhance vehicle stability.
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