The year 1947 holds special significance for both India and Ferrari. While we as a nation got our first taste of Independence, it is also the year in which Ferrari's first car hit the roads. From the 125 S launched in 1947 to the 12Cilindri, one significant attribute has stayed - 12 cylinders. It was launched earlier this year in India, and earlier this month, yours truly got a chance to hit the highway in this GT Coupe. The supercar has been launched globally in both Berlinetta and Spider versions, but for now, it is only the former that has made its way to our market.

Looks & Design

Exterior paints and brake caliper colours are highly customisable.

A front-hinged bonnet has a special charm, and I love how the tyres reveal themselves once the hood is opened. Now, this really is a car that pays tribute to a lot of machines from the brand Ferrari over the decades. This is a design that really grows on you. The hood is really long that a small car can match just its length. Big 21-inch alloys with customisable calipers are great too, but what I really like is the front. Seven different openings for air intakes to help with aerodynamics. And the blade-like DRLs are a really cool element.

Also Read: 631 bhp Ferrari Amalfi Revealed As The Successor To The Roma

Coupe design is a class act on the 12Cilindri.

There's a lot more to like about that black nose, which takes inspiration from the 1968 Daytona. The colour of the car may change, but this black look stays as it is. On the rear, there's an oversized diffuser and dual twin tail pipes, a signature of 12-cylinder cars from Ferrari. Then there are frameless doors with a soft closing function. Proportions somewhat unique - A 4.7 m long car that is also 2.2 m wide is uncommon but looks nice.

Tech & Interior

Carbon fibre sport seats add to the sporty character.

A really important factor is how you feel when you sit inside a sports car. Our test car came with carbon fibre sport seats, but there are many more options as well. Whether they suit a GT car well is the big question. Maybe standard comfort seats will be better, especially for longer drives.

An almost separate compartment for the passenger is a nice touch, with a separate screen that also gives information like a rev counter and G-Force to make the passenger feel more a part of the driving experience. This dual cockpit design is inspired by cars like the Purosangue and Roma.

Also Read: First Ferrari ‘Elettrica’ EV To Feature Quad-Motor AWD With Over 1,000 BHP, 500KM+ Range

Steering wheel is loaded, just how as should be on a Ferrari.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen system is low-slung but apt in a car like this. It comes with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and provides ample information. There are not too many physical buttons on the dash, so some users may not like that. A big 15-inch digital cluster is a first for a GT in the brand's range. You also have a wireless charger and a 15-speaker 1600 Watt Burmester sound system that, of course, is no match for the sound coming from the exhaust, but still makes the cabin more premium. It's just a two-seater, of course, but being a GT, the boot space, which currently stands at 270 litres, could be larger.

Dynamics

The 12-Cylinder saga continues with this supercar.

The 12Cylindri (Or Do-dee-chee chill-indri) is essentially a replacement for the Ferrari 812 Superfast. But there’s quite a bit that has changed when it comes to dynamics. Of course, you have 12 cylinders of pure naturally aspirated fun, but the big 6.5 litre motor makes an even higher 820 bhp and around 678 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph takes just 2.9 seconds, while 0 to 200 takes less than 8 seconds. Driving on an expressway, I had to adhere to the speed limits, but if initial acceleration is anything to go by, this car is definitely quick. For the record, top speed has been recorded at 340 km/h.

Also Read: New Ferrari 849 Revives Iconic Testarossa Nameplate; Brings Hybrid V8 Power

The 12Cilindri has a fantastic road presence.

The exhaust is music to the ears. Regulations have ensured that decibel levels have gone down on the newer models of the brand. But for me, this is just infinity -1 or -2, in this case, it has lowered by around 2 dB. The car is designed to meet a 72 dB noise limit, which, for some, looking at the brand, is somewhat subdued, but I am not complaining. It feels more refined, but overall is still worth appreciating that Ferrari can make 12-cylinder mills despite the regulations getting stricter across the world.

The shape of the car is visibly aerodynamic.

The star of this car is definitely the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. I don't think I've sampled a quicker shift than the one seen on this particular car. The shifts are extremely fast and responsive, which makes you feel that this car just does not pause to breathe. The brand has done a unique thing with this 12-cylinder engine for the first time. By using software to map the throttle, the drivetrain doesn’t hit peak torque really early. More so in the third and fourth gear, the curve sort of flattens out, which saves the peak performance for later. This one hits the red line at 9,500 rpm, which is a bit extreme and explains the usage of this tech.

12Clindri has a shorter wheelbase than the 812 Superfast.

The steering grip is fantastic, and so is the feel. The layout of buttons and accessibility is just how a car enthusiast would want it to be. Various drive modes also add their own character. Driving the 12Cilindri on a concrete expressway did make things a little rough when it came to the ride, but overall, this supercar doesn't unsettle you. It is surprisingly agile owing to a 20 mm shorter wheelbase when compared to the 812 Superfast, one you can play with joyfully all day. There's also the active spoiler that engages at speeds of over 50 kmph and helps in even better aerodynamics.

Some useful features make the drive safer and convenient.

The sports car also has rear-wheel steering. It's a feature seen on many luxury cars, but here it is unique because both rear wheels do not turn in sync. If the car is turning right, it is only the left rear wheel that turns in the opposite direction, and the right wheel remains straight to prepare for the next turn, which could be in the other direction and vice versa. So this is a level up on the all-wheel steering, and it's something you like especially while encountering fast curves or changing lanes at high speeds. Another practical feature is the nose lift, which helps in countering nasty speed breakers. Press a button on the touchscreen, and the nose height goes up so that the car can pass through. You still need to be careful though.

Safety

A 360-view camera also helps on a car as big as this.

Now the world is changing and Ferraris are changing too. So now you get ADAS functions on many cars from the brand. The 12Cilindri also gets features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. Although this supercar adapting to speeds of any other car ahead of it will not do justice to its potential. In a car that's meant to be driven at high speeds, ADAS functions need to be a little more intrusive. And that is exactly the case with this one. However, as a driver, it doesn't really bother you, but just keeps you secure.

Verdict

The prancing horse impresses yet again.

Is it the last of the dying breed, the 12-cylinder engines from Ferrari? Well, we've been hearing that for years, but that name itself might give a story away. It is called a 12-Cylinder, and it just may be the end of this fantastic series of 12-cylinder naturally aspirated cars from the brand. I hope it is not, and Ferrari has given some indications recently to that effect. For now, we will enjoy and savour this piece of technology. This is what petrol heads want - No turbo, no hybrids, but a pure naturally aspirated, big powerful mill. The symphony is unmatched.

