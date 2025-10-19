Ferrari has unveiled its latest Special Project, the 296 GTB-based SC40 - a car that pays homage to the iconic Ferrari F40. Limited to just a single unit finished in white, the SC40 features a more squared out design than the standard 296 while also featuring a fixed rear wing with SC40 embossed on the side – all callbacks to the iconic supercar from almost 40 years ago.

Up front, the SC40 gets a unique squared-out bumper with squared-out intakes – a reinterpretation of the F40’s front bumper. The headlamps, too, appear to have been redesigned into squared-out units, though the flanking vents from the standard 296 remain. The section surrounding the headlamps and vents, however, is finished in black to accentuate the squared-out design.

Moving to the flanks, the SC40 does get some revised bodylines to make it appear more wedge-like with redesigned doors, black accented side intakes and a new clamshell engine cover inspired by the F40. Of course, there is the new fixed rear wing as well, replete with SC40 embossed on the vertical pillars.

At the rear, the highest exhaust is now incorporated into the base of the heat vents, while the lower bumper is unchanged from the 296.

Inside, Ferrari says that it has redeveloped carbon-Kevlar – a material used in the construction of the original F40. The material can be found in places such as the steering wheel, in the footwells, behind the seats, and on parts of the floor mats. The material is also found in the front luggage compartment and the engine compartment.

While the F40 featured a twin-turbocharged mid-mounted V8, the SC40 retains the running gear from the standard 296 – a twin-turbo mid-mounted V6 paired with a plug-in hybrid system pushing out a combined 819 bhp. Ferrari claims a top speed in excess of 330 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds – identical to the 296 GTB.