New Ferrari 849 Revives Iconic Testarossa Nameplate; Brings Hybrid V8 Power

Replacement for the SF90 Stradale comes with an iconic nameplate as Ferrari brings back the ‘Testarossa’ lineage after a couple of decades.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari revives the Testarossa name with a 1,036 bhp plug-in hybrid V8 Berlinetta
  • 0–100kmph in 2.3 seconds, 330kmph top speed, and 25 km of pure EV range
  • Replacement for the SF90 Stradale

Some names carry a weight that even time can’t erode. Testarossa is one of them. Glorified in Miami Vice, the iconic Ferrari nameplate was never going to be about nostalgia. It had to mean something, and now the Italian marque has resurrected it with the replacement of the SF90 Stradale – ladies and gentlemen, this is the 849 Testarossa. The 849 Testarossa summed up Maranello’s single sentence is – “a hybrid plug-in super sports Berlinetta equipped with three electric motors alongside the mid-rear twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 1050 cv, 50 more than the car it replaces”.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa 2026 Side Profile 4e500700

Also Read: Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
 

Let’s get the numbers out of the way, because they’re staggering. A re-engineered twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 produces approx. 819 bhp and 850Nm, and it is – as mentioned above – paired with three electric motors adding another 215bhp. The combined figure is around 1,036 bhp (1,050 cv), teasing the hypercar territory and around 50 bhp more than the SF90 Stradale.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa 2026 Rear Three Quarter 4e500700

Also Read: 631 bhp Ferrari Amalfi Revealed As The Successor To The Roma
 

All of it translates into a 0–100 kmph time of under 2.3 seconds and a top speed exceeding 330kmph. Around Ferrari’s Fiorano track, the 849 clocked a lap in just 1:17:500 seconds, mere 0.2 seconds shy of the limited-run SF90 XX Stradale. And thanks to the modern plug-in hybrid tech, the new Testarossa can go 25 km in pure-electric mode, courtesy of a 7.5kWh battery. 

Ferrari 849 Testarossa 2026 HD feb2b72c1befd45e11b874f83fe360dd5f7a1c442

Ferrari’s design chief, Flavio Manzoni, has crafted something that feels both familiar and futuristic. Which is true, as it's hard to differentiate the 849 from its predecessor unless you are a purist. The proportions do have an echo of the original 1970s Ferrari Prototypes, but the modern element, including the active aerodynamics, is pure modern Maranello. With a twin-tail rear end and active aero, they generate 415 kg of downforce at 250kmph. Oh, lest we forget, you can have one in the Spider open-top version too. 

 

Also read: Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics

Ferrari 849 Testarossa 2026 Interior 4e500700

On the inside, the line seems to blur between a car and a fighter jet. New elements include a redesigned steering wheel that’s modern-retro with mechanical buttons, an evocative gated gear-selector motif, and a sleek, digital display for the passenger. And if you are rich enough to get yourself the ‘Assetto Fiorano’ pack it is 30kgs lighter, has stiffened suspension, and dialled-up aero with twin wings.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa 2026 HD 26be5ad91bef3093269095dd46d9a05e48904b443

Also read: Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
 

The rebirth of the Testarossa name isn’t sentimental; it’s symbolic by the Prancing Horse. The race to be on top is getting tougher with each passing year. And you need to come up with a strong punch when sitting on the other end of the ring is the Lamborghini Revuelto. 

