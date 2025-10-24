Kia has officially teased the now-ageing Telluride with a global premiere just around the corner. To break cover on November 20th, at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2025, the second-generation Telluride looks sharper, edgier and carries the new design language seen on the EV9.

Akin to its Hyundai sibling, the Palisade, the next-gen Telluride appears to have a flat roof, flush bodywork, and a large mesh grille with a thick rear pillar. Most of the cues will be from the new EV9 and the Carnival, but expect the dimensions to be similar to the Palisade. Moreover, alongside the regular version, the new-gen Telluride is expected to get a more off-road-focused version as well to take on the fight against the LCs of the world.

Under the skin, two new engines are expected, which will include a 3.5-litre V6 with around 287 bhp and 352Nm, which is ever slightly less compared to the current one’s 3.8-litre V6, which makes around 291bhp/355Nm. Moreover, a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol paired to a battery pack and two electric motors is expected to join the line-up as a proper hybrid. It should make a little over 330bhp and 460Nm.

More details of the three-row Korean SUV will surface close to the premiere. Expect more teasers from Kia in the run-up to the official premiere. After all, it's getting a new gen after almost seven years.