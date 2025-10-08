Kia Expands Carens Clavis Line-Up With New Trims And Six-Seater Variants
- Kia introduces new HTK+ (O) and HTX(O) trims in the Carens lineup
- Six-seater variants now available in both turbo-petrol DCT and diesel automatic options.
- Prices range from Rs 16.28 lakh to 19.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia India is expanding its new Carens Clavis lineup to meet growing customer demand for flexible seating and feature options. The Korean carmaker has introduced new HTK+ (O) and HTX(O) trims, including six-seater versions for both petrol and diesel powertrains.
The new additions include the HTK+ (O) trim positioned between the existing HTK+ and HTX variants, and the HTX(O) trim available with both six- and seven-seat layouts. This gives buyers more choice without having to jump straight to the top-end models. Under the hood, the new variants continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.
Pricing starts at Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTK+ turbo-petrol six-seater and goes up to Rs 19.26 lakh for the top HTX(O) trims. Kia India says this update is a direct response to customer feedback, which showed rising demand for premium mid-variants and six-seat configurations in both fuel options.
With the added variants, Kia is making the Carens Clavis more accessible to buyers looking for flexibility and comfort without having to break the bank to get the range-topping version.
