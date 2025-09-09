GST Rate Revision: Kia Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens & Carnival To Get More Affordable From September 22
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 9, 2025
Highlights
- Prices to be reduced by up to Rs 4.49 lakh
- Price revision to take effect from September 22, 2025
- Only internal combustion models prices to be revised
Kia India joins a growing list of carmakers that have announced a revision in model pricing following the revision in GST rates on vehicles. The carmaker has said that with effect from September 22, 2025, its range of internal combustion SUVs and MPVs will be more affordable by up to Rs 4.49 lakh, depending on the model, as it passes on the benefits from lowered GST rates. Prices of EVs are not affected.
It's the premium Carnival that will receive the largest price reduction, with the MPV set to be more affordable by up to Rs 4.49 lakh. Moving to the mainstream models, it's the Syros and Sonet that will receive notable price reduction of up to Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh, respectively.
|Model
|Price reduction of up to
|Kia Sonet
|Rs 1,64,471
|Kia Syros
|Rs 1,86,003
|Kia Seltos
|Rs 75,372
|Kia Carens
|Rs 48,513
|Kia Carnes Clavis
|Rs 78,674
|Kia Carnival
|Rs 4,48,542
The Seltos and the new Carens Clavis will see prices reduced by up to Rs 75,372 and Rs 78,674, respectively, while the older Carnes will see prices slashed by up to Rs 48,513.
Commenting on the pricing revision, Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “ We welcome the Government of India’s visionary citizen-centric reforms to reduce the GST on passenger vehicles. This transformative measure represents a progressive and timely decision towards making vehicle purchase more affordable for consumers and bringing a boost to the automotive sector’s growth. In line with this vision, we are proud to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reductions to our customers, ensuring more affordability and greater accessibility.”
