GST Rate Revision: Kia Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens & Carnival To Get More Affordable From September 22

Kia has said that prices of its range of internal combustion models will be reduced by up to Rs 4.49 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Prices to be reduced by up to Rs 4.49 lakh
  • Price revision to take effect from September 22, 2025
  • Only internal combustion models prices to be revised

Kia India joins a growing list of carmakers that have announced a revision in model pricing following the revision in GST rates on vehicles. The carmaker has said that with effect from September 22, 2025, its range of internal combustion SUVs and MPVs will be more affordable by up to Rs 4.49 lakh, depending on the model, as it passes on the benefits from lowered GST rates. Prices of EVs are not affected.

 

Also read: Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time 
 

KIA Syros 3 reason 21

It's the premium Carnival that will receive the largest price reduction, with the MPV set to be more affordable by up to Rs 4.49 lakh. Moving to the mainstream models, it's the Syros and Sonet that will receive notable price reduction of up to Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh, respectively.
 

ModelPrice reduction of up to
Kia SonetRs 1,64,471
Kia SyrosRs 1,86,003
Kia SeltosRs 75,372
Kia CarensRs 48,513
Kia Carnes ClavisRs 78,674
Kia CarnivalRs 4,48,542

 

Also read: Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
 

Kia Sonet long termer

The Seltos and the new Carens Clavis will see prices reduced by up to Rs 75,372 and Rs 78,674, respectively, while the older Carnes will see prices slashed by up to Rs 48,513.
 

Also read: GST 2.0: Indian Auto Sector Welcomes New Tax Regime; Calls It A Boost For Buyers
 

Commenting on the pricing revision, Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “ We welcome the Government of India’s visionary citizen-centric reforms to reduce the GST on passenger vehicles. This transformative measure represents a progressive and timely decision towards making vehicle purchase more affordable for consumers and bringing a boost to the automotive sector’s growth. In line with this vision, we are proud to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reductions to our customers, ensuring more affordability and greater accessibility.”

