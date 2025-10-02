Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: Real-World Mileage Tested
- The Kia Syros turbo petrol offers a claimed mileage of 17.68 kmpl
- We tested the car's fuel efficiency in both city as well as highway
- The Syros is also offered with a diesel engine
The Kia Syros has been a part of the car&bike garage for three months now. And if you haven’t read my 45-day long-term review, do check it out here. In this report, I am going to answer the all-important question of – ‘Kitna deti hai?’ – and this is going to be interesting. Now, the model with me is the top-spec HTX+ (O), which is powered by the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine and mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Now, the ARAI certified average fuel efficiency of the Kia Syros is 17.68 kmpl, but can it truly offer that in a real-world scenario?
Also Read: Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report
Fuel Efficiency Test Parameters:
To get as accurate a result as possible, we did both the city and the highway fuel efficiency test, and then took an average. The fuel run was conducted on predetermined routes, which we follow for all test cars. For the city test cycle, the maximum speed was limited to 60 kmph, while for the highway fuel run, the maximum speed of the car did not exceed 100 kmph.
Syros City Fuel Efficiency Test:
For the city cycle, we chose a route that had a mix of open stretches and bumper-to-bumper traffic. After filling up the Syros’ 45-litre fuel tank up to the cut-off point, I switched the trip meter to zero and off I went. Since the idea is to find out the car’s real-world mileage, the AC was kept at 23 degrees Celsius and the fan speed at level 2. Occasionally, I also enjoyed the Syros’ ventilated seats as well.
As mentioned earlier, the max speed was kept between 50-60 kmph, with the low points being 10-20 kmph. The complete city test loop was 80 km, and at the end of the test, the Syros had consumed 8.4 litres of fuel. And that gives us a city fuel efficiency of 9.53 kmpl.
Syros Highway Fuel Efficiency Test:
For the highway test run, the Syros was again filled up to the cut-off point, and the trip meter was again switched to zero. The same parameters were followed for the highway test cycle, concerning the AC temperature, and the only difference being that the speeds were kept between 90 and 100 kmph. I also ensured that I did not go below 85 kmph unless it was necessary.
At the end of the highway test loop, the Syros had consumed 7.55 litres of petrol, and the total distance covered was about 105 km. And this gives us a highway fuel efficiency of 13.9 kmpl.
Syros Average Fuel Efficiency:
Taking the city and highway fuel efficiency of the Kia Syros into account, we get an average fuel efficiency of 11.7 kmpl, depending on your driving style and road conditions. So, on a full tank, the Kia Syros can offer you a maximum range of up to 526 km.
